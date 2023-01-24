LOWVILLE — The village campaign season leading to March elections is up and running.
Tuesday was the first day potential candidates for mayor and two trustees in the village of Lowville could circulate petitions. Candidates must get at least 75 signatures to be on the ballot.
According to the Lewis County Board of Elections website, candidates are required to submit their petitions between Feb. 7 and 15.
Election Day is March 21.
Party designations are not used in this race, so there will not be a primary.
Mayor Joseph G. Beagle said on Tuesday that he plans to run for reelection to the four-year position and has already picked up his petition.
Trustee positions — also with four-year terms — currently held by Timothy R. Widrick and Edward M. Murphy will also be on the ballot in March.
It is not yet clear if either of the incumbents intend to seek reelection.
The two Castorland trustee positions currently held by Clifford B. Lehman and Richard K. Diller will also be on the ballot in March, however, that election is managed by Clerk Robin A. Grunert.
Ms. Grunert said Castorland nominees get put on the ballot through a caucus at the village offices, 4928 Route 410, held on the second Tuesday of February, not nominating petitions. It is the clerk, in that village, that runs the election, not the election board.
Any resident interested in becoming trustee should attend that meeting with someone who will nominate them for the post.
With 18 homes in new hands last year in the village of about 375 people and 109 households, Ms. Grunert hopes some of them may be interested in getting active in local government.
“I don’t think we ever have had a challenger in this village. We have to literally knock on doors and pull people to say, ‘… we think you have some talent and you’re going to be a board member,’” Ms. Grunert said.
Last year, Copenhagen switched its elections from March to November.
For more information about running for office in Lowville, call the Board of Elections at 315-376-5329 and in Castorland call Robin Grunert at 315-523-0954 from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays.
