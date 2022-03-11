LOWVILLE — An investigation into sexual child abuse over a six-year period led to charges against a Philadelphia man on March 4.
Daniel A. Watson, 34, was charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and first-degree sexual abuse, both felonies, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents that led to the charges took place between November 2015 and June 2021 in the town of Denmark and the village of Lowville.
Two juvenile victims were involved, but no further information about the charges was provided.
Under state law, a course of sexual conduct against a child would involve “two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old,” or someone who is 18 years or older engaging in two or more acts with a child younger than 13 in no less than three months.
The perpetrator of this type of crime could not be charged for any other sexual act committed against the same child or children in the same time period.
Watson was arraigned in West Turin Town Court, Centralized Arraignment Part, and released on his own recognizance. Orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.
County Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York assisted with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.