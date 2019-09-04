LOWVILLE — Possibly from a lightning strike on a critical infrastructure, telephone service through Frontier Communications is out of service in parts of Lewis County including the greater Lowville area.
According to Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche county and courthouse offices are without phone service at this time.
However, he said, “9-1-1/dispatch services are up and running; public safety is not compromised.”
