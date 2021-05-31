COPENHAGEN — In observance of Memorial Day, a parade was held in the village Monday.
Led by members of the American Legion Floyd Lyng Post 0723, the parade included a couple of tractor-pulled floats, the Copenhagen Central School marching band and flag squad, Kang Duk Won Tae Kwon Do students, Copenhagen Fire Department and ended with children on bicycles.
En route, the parade stopped at Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War Memorial for brief ceremonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.