Due to the efforts of Lucille Flanders, Copenhagen’s new official Little Library box was put up and used for the first time July 22. The box, located in front of the village office on Main Street, is for use to exchange books. Mrs. Flanders said since there is no longer a public library she has been trying to for several years to have the Little Library installed. Although the residents can use the school library, there are not many adult titles. “This is the next best thing,” said Mrs. Flanders. “Sometimes a good book can be a best friend.” Since the Little Library, built by Ben Shambo, is registered with the national Little Library organization she has gotten instruction on how to care for the box and sanitize the books. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers
