Garage sale aids pantry’s building fund

A garage sale to benefit the Lowville Food Pantry was held during two weekends in August at the pantry’s future location at 5502 Trinity Ave. Sales for the first weekend garnered nearly $3,000 for the pantry’s building fund and nearly $1,000 the second week. Left over clothing will be donated to local churches or saved for the winter clothing giveaway. The pantry will hold a furniture sale next month, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and Friday, Sept. 11, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Photo submitted

