The Lewis County Farm Bureau recently donated 200 individual-serve yogurts the Lewis County Office for the Aging home delivered meals program. A spokesperson for the Office for the Aging said the donation was an appreciated for program participants during this stressful time. In addition, donations from the community help to extend the agency’s service dollars used to meet the needs of seniors in Lewis County. This yogurt was paid for with funds from the Lewis County Dairy Drive, which was facilitated by Lewis County Farm Bureau and made possible by generous donations from the community. New York Farm Bureau is the state’s largest agricultural lobbying and trade organization, and is dedicated to solving the economic and public policy issues challenging the agricultural community. For more information, visit www.nyfb.orgorhttps://www.facebook.com/LewisCountyNYFarmBureau. Photo submitted
