Lowville VFW remembers fallen veterans

As Auxiliary Chaplain Elsie Keefer gave the benediction, from left, in back, Auxiliary President Randa Ortlieb, Post Commander Dennis Everson and Post Chaplain Greg Stanton, bowed their heads. During the ceremony, Commander Everson reflected on the meaning of Memorial Day and the National Anthem, Taps and America the Beautiful were played. Chaplain Stanton began the program with an invocation following the welcome by Mrs. Ortlieb. A large group gathered for the ceremony which was followed by a fundraiser featuring the Nelson Brothers. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

LOWVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 held a brief ceremony in observance of Memorial Day on Monday.

