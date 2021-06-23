traffic

In Lowville, an overheated tractor-trailer caused a downtown lane to be blocked off to the light where South State Street intersects with Dayan Street and Shady Avenue on Wednesday at about noon. The truck appeared to be leaking fluid. Traffic was disrupted for about 30 minutes. Brian Rice/Johnson Newspaper
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.