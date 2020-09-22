LOWVILLE — Traffic on North State Street filled the moment of silence as a crowd of about 20 people gathered Tuesday evening for a vigil to honor the life of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Justice Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.
Gathered beneath the columns of the Lewis County Courthouse, 7660 N State St., Indivisible Lowville leader and vigil organizer Emily J. Lyndaker read a prepared speech about Justice Ginsburg’s pioneering career as a woman in law, citing the various ways her legacy will live on for generations to come.
While honoring her memory, the conversation amongst the group shifted to address the current political climate in America, considering the Supreme Court vacancy so close to Election Day.
“It’s time to be ‘Ruth’less,” one person in the crowd shouted.
As grassroots action has changed in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the group stressed the importance of voting, making their voices heard and not giving up during this time of uncertainty.
Indivisible Lowville, according to its Facebook page, is a collective of progressives in upstate New York “mobilizing to resist the predatory agenda of the current administration; putting sustainable pressure on our lawmakers and practicing peaceful activism locally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.