LOWVILLE — The ice skating rink at the Lewis County Fairgrounds opened Monday, with children and adults of all ages flocking to the facility to enjoy the fun.
The rink opened at noon Monday, and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. most days during the winter vacation. The facility will be open longer on Wednesdays and Fridays with an extra three hours of skating from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturdays, the rink will be open 1 to 6 p.m., and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The “normal schedule,” as advertised on the facility’s front door, will allow for the rink to be open from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursdays; 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
