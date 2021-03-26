LOWVILLE — A severe storm left more than 300 Croghan National Grid customers without power Friday.
Property damage was reported in the town of Croghan and downed trees could be seen in a number of places.
By 6:30 p.m., the National Grid outage map showed there were fewer than five customers remaining without service in the town.
