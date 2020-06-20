Mason Anderson departs with his father, Scott, and mother, Misty, after dropping off his gown during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lowville Academy and Central School on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
LOWVILLE — The Lowville Academy and Central Schools’ 212th commencement program began at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a ceremony virtually broadcasted for graduates and their families.
Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, diplomas were issued to graduates on the high school’s front lawn. This portion of the ceremony, which was open to graduates and their immediate family, concluded by 3 p.m.
