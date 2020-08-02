LOWVILLE — As a way to encourage patrons to explore what the Lowville Farm and Craft Market has to offer, market officials are holding an Ultimate Dinner Party contest.
Under the premise that an ultimate dinner party could be prepared using products found at the market, the contest challenges participants to put together a list under different categories. Planning the dinner party from start to finish, categories include prep work, home decor, appetizer, dinner and dessert. Other category suggestions are pets or “pampering yourself after all the hard work is done.” Participants can also create their own categories.
Entry forms are available at the market, held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Lewis County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 5485 Bostwick St. Only official entry forms may be used and up to 10 entries per person may be submitted. On the entry form, participants must identify the product, vendor and how they would use the product. An example given on the Facebook event page listed: cherry pie from Willow Grove Bakers for dessert. Cash prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place will be awarded on Aug. 29. Entries will be judged on originality and use of market products. Vendors and their families are not eligible to participate.
Rhonda Farney, market co-manager, said the contest was suggested by Yvonne Bannon, a vendor who is on the market’s board of directors.
Co-manager Marge Birchenough said normally the market has events such as Customer Appreciation Day, Children’s Day and Military Appreciation Day along with raffles to benefit local charities. However due to the pandemic, these activities are not allowed.
“We wanted to do something to include the community and create more interest in the market,” she said.
For more information on the market, which runs through Oct. 31, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lowvillefarmandcraftmarket.
