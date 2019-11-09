LOWVILLE —The Lowville Police Department has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal fire.
Thomas C. Young, 58, was found dead after a fire at 5413 Hemlock Drive in the Willow Landing apartment complex.
A dog also died in the blaze.
Lowville Assistant Fire Chief Gerry Nortz said the call originated when Lewis County Search and Rescue and a local patrol responded to a Lifenet alert just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.
When the first responders found heavy smoke coming out of the lower apartment, the call was bumped to the fire department, Chief Nortz said.
Three neighboring apartments were evacuated due to the intensity of the smoke, but no other injuries were reported. The evacuated residents were allowed to return home once the smoke was cleared from their apartments.
