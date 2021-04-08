LOWVILLE — With no public questions or comments during the public hearing held during their April meeting Tuesday, the Lewis County Board of Legislators unanimously approved the police reform plan created by the local committee in charge of the state-mandated process.
The hearing was followed by a vote passing the resolution to accept the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Task Force’s report and the three-pronged training and networking-focused suggestions that came out of the meetings and a public survey between December and March.
The county will file its police reform report with the state Director of the Division of Budget. The report will also be distributed to all county department heads and other offices as soon as necessary by the county manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.