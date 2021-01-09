LOWVILLE — The village community will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on how Lowville is policed in a public “listening session” to be held on Thursday.
As part of the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative headed by village Mayor Joseph Beagle and Police Chief Randy Roggie to meet state requirements, the public forum will be held both in-person at the Municipal Building at 5535 Bostwick St., and virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m..
At the meeting, community members will also “be updated on what has been done to date to satisfy Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s mandate as well as the results of the survey,” the news release on the meeting said.
People interested in attending in person must register in advance by emailing olioconsultingny@gmail.com. Seating is limited and masks are required for attendance. Temperatures will also be taken at the door and a sign-in sheet will help with contact tracing if an attendee should test positive for COVID-19.
To join the meeting via Zoom online, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81091097383 or call 1-929-205-6099 and use meeting ID 810 9109 7383.
For questions, call the Village Clerk at 315-376-2834, extension 3.
