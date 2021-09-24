CONSTABLEVILLE — An armed robbery at the Circle K Convenience Store on Route 26 left one person injured and law enforcement asking for leads Friday morning.
According to Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Edward K. Amelio, the store, 3033 Route 26, was robbed at gun point between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m.
The clerk was shot and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica where he was treated for a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
Images captured by surveillance cameras inside show a man masked with an orange or red gator pulled up as a mask and a blue coat with a black hood partially covering his face. He was wearing what appeared to be blue jeans, Mr. Amelio said, and had a small semi-automatic pistol in his hand.
“We’re still really in the preliminary stages of the investigation,” he said, “But we’re going to follow up on any lead, no matter how little.”
It is not yet clear how much money was stolen. The clerk will be interviewed later.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted at the scene by state police, and the Constableville Fire Hall has been set up as the command post for the investigation.
Law enforcement is asking the public for help identifying the man in the images and for other information about the robbery.
Anyone who has a tip to share should call the sheriff’s office at 315-376-3511.
