OLD FORGE — An investigation into an Adirondack Railroad train derailment is continuing, and authorities are now seeking the public’s help.
According to a letter sent from town of Webb Police Chief Ronald W. Johnston to the Beaver River Property Owners Association, authorities from the state Department of Transportation Investigations Bureau and railroad inspection program have analyzed all damage to the rails and have found no signs of mechanical or human error. The experts have concluded that the only likely explanation is that someone purposely manipulated the switch.
Authorities have been advised that sometime during the week before, security padlocks on the switch that stand on both ends of the rail sidings had been forcefully removed.
Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious within the last two weeks or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the town of Webb Police Department at 315-369-3157, or Senior Investigator Teresa Grant of the state DOT Investigations Bureau at 518-457-2411.
Authorities also remind the public to reference case No. SJS-18060 and that all calls will remain confidential.
