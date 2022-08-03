hed

NYSP squad car on scene of a fire on May 29, 2021 in Fishers Landing. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the hand during a domestic dispute.

Kylie N. Olney, 42, of Copenhagen, was charged by state police with assault with intent to cause physical injury, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.