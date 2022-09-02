LOWVILLE — With a population loss of 505 people between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, the new legislative district map drawn for Lewis County continues to have the same number of districts with very different boundaries.
Lines are redrawn every 10 years to ensure each district has as close to the average population as possible “in conformity with the ‘one person, one vote’ concept as interpreted by state and federal court decisions,” according to the proposed local law changing the boundaries.
The targeted average number for this redistricting is 2,658 residents — with the population of 26,582 divided among the 10 districts.
None of the boundary changes will cause legislators to compete against each other in the 2023 elections when changes go into effect.
Districts will range from 2,609 people in District 1 covering the town of Diana and slightly less than a third of the town of Croghan, to 2,722 people in District 7 — the only area to have no change of boundaries — which includes Martinsburg, Turin and about two-thirds of the town of Lowville.
These districts come closer to the targeted average than the 2012 map which had a range from 2,426 people to 2,878 in districts, with the goal of 2,709 residents per legislator based on the census’s 2010 population of 27,087.
The proposed new districts are:
— District 1 is all of Diana remains with slightly less of the town of Croghan geographically.
— District 2 contains more of the town of Croghan and a portion of New Bremen’s north side, but a section of Denmark has been removed.
— District 3: A 234-person drop in the town of Denmark’s population made it possible for the whole town to be in one district;
— District 4: In addition to all of New Bremen except the portion allocated to District 2, this district contains most of the section of the town of Lowville that was part of District 2.
— District 5 has slightly less of the southern section of the village of Lowville.
— District 6: This district shrinks the most geographically to contain only the western, narrow section of Watson rather than the whole town and added southern sections of both the town and village of Lowville.
— District 8: Pinckney, Harrisburg, Montague and West Turin remain with Osceola removed and the village of Lyons Falls in Lyonsdale added.
— District 9: In addition to Greig and Lyonsdale except for the village of Lyons Falls, this district grows the largest geographically with the addition of eastern Watson.
— District 10: Osceola joins this district, along with the towns of Leyden and Lewis at the southernmost end of the county.
The new map will be presented at the Lewis County Board of Legislators meeting on Tuesday, when legislators are expected to move the local law establishing the new map forward and vote to set a public hearing on Oct. 4.
Because the legislation changes a local law, any registered voter in the county can file a petition requesting a public referendum within 45 days after the board adopts the resolution in October. Signers must be registered to vote.
