PORT LEYDEN — Last year, a couple of village residents embarked on a project to honor local veterans with banners hung throughout the village.
The project exceeded the coordinators’ expectations with 79 of the 24- by 48-inch banners ordered.
“We had originally had a goal of 35,” project coordinator Elizabeth Newvine said.
Coming from military families, Ms. Newvine along with Molly Shew initiated the project to honor community veterans, active-duty, reserve and National Guard members. Working with Military Tribute Banners, the group facilitated the purchase of the banners for service members who live or have lived in the 13433 zip code. The banners, at a cost of $125, include the veteran’s name, a photo of the veteran in uniform and service branch. In addition, donated funds were used to defray costs of banners for those who could not afford the purchase.
The banners will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day but will remain property of the purchaser.
To unveil the banners, there will be a reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Port Leyden Community Park on Douglas Street.
According to Ms. Newvine, Fort Drum will provide a speaker and band for the event and a representative from Rep. Elise M. Stefanik’s office will speak. A complimentary light lunch will be provided and the Port Leyden Fire Department will be holding a chicken barbecue fundraiser.
Photographer Krista Brown will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take photos of honorees or sponsors and family with the banners.
The banners will be hung on May 17 and remain in place until Veterans Day.
Social distancing protocols will be observed during the ceremony and the wearing of masks is non-negotiable, said the event organizer. Chairs will be provided but people can bring their own.
The program will continue with orders taken in the fall for banners to be hung prior to Memorial Day 2022.
Orders will be made through the website at militarytributebanners.org.
Anyone can order a banner to honor a veteran but the group asks that if the veteran is living they sign a waiver giving their permission.
For more information, contact Ms. Newvine at 315-804-7372 or Mrs. Shew at 315-262-5950.
