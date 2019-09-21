PORT LEYDEN — A Port Leyden home was damaged by a Saturday morning basement fire.
According to the Lewis County fire report, the blaze at 7178 East Main St., owned by Sam Marmon and Hanna Griffin, was reported at about 8 a.m. by a 911 caller as a structure fire across from Port Leyden Elementary School.
There were no injuries and no one was home at the time, according to the report, but there was fire damage to the basement and “heavy” smoke and water damage throughout the home and its contents.
The Port Leyden Volunteer Fire Department was the first on the scene under Chief Trevor Sampson. Volunteer fire departments in Lyons Falls and Turin were called for back-up.
“All units were back in service before noon,” the report said.
The fire is under investigation.
