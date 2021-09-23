Stacey Dixon, 35, was charged with 16 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and three counts of third-degree grand larceny by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
After an investigation that began in October 2020, the sheriff’s office alleges Ms. Dixon used the couple’s credit card for more than $17,700 worth of charges.
She is further alleged to have “received checks that she was not entitled to from their personal checking account” totalling $6,200, and is accused of endorsing and cashing forged checks from the couple’s account for $8,600.
In the eight-month period of the investigation, Ms. Dixon is accused of having stolen a total of more than $32,500 from the couple entrusted to her care.
She was arraigned in New Bremen Town Court and released to appear in court at a later date.
