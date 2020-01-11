LOWVILLE — A Port Leyden man faces charges after he allegedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend and slammed her head into a wall several times on Dec. 29.
Village police arrested Tyler J. Flint, 22, and charged him with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Mr. Flint also engaged in the domestic dispute with his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in front of their one-year-old child.
Mr. Flint was released with appearance tickets to village court.
