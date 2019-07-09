PORT LEYDEN — A fight about 6:20 p.m. Monday led to two misdemeanor charges against a Port Leyden man, Lewis County sheriff’s deputies said.
James R. Chapman, 23, of Sullivan’s Trailer Park, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, the charges related to a domestic incident which got physical when Mr. Chapman allegedly punched the victim several times in the face.
Mr. Chapman is also accused of taking the victim’s phone from him and throwing it to prevent him from calling 911, the report said.
Mr. Chapman was arraigned in the Turin Town Court and held at the county jail on $50 cash or $100 bond bail.
No further details were provided.
