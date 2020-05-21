LOWVILLE — State police charged a Port Leyden man on Wednesday night for allegedly violating a protection order.
Bradley Q. Rogers, 25, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt of court for disobeying a court order.
The State police online arrest log did not indicate the location for the alleged incident that was reported at about 10:30 p.m.
No further information was provided
