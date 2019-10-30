Port Leyden man charged with DWI

PORT LEYDEN — A Tuesday night traffic stop just after 8 p.m. led to DWI charges for one man.
Robert K. Nagy, 32, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving with .08% or more blood alcohol content as well as violations for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana.
According to the news release on the incident, Mr. Nagy was stopped on River Road in the town of Watson for a traffic infraction and was allegedly found to have a BAC of .09%.
He was issued tickets to appear in the Watson Town Court at a later date and released, the report said.
