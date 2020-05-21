LOWVILLE — On Sunday, a Lyons Falls man was charged by state police in a domestic incident in Rome.
Chad M. Andrews, 20, was charged with criminal mischief with intent to damage property and second-degree criminal contempt for disobeying a court order, both misdemeanors.
The online arrest report said the alleged incident that led to the charges was reported on the evening of March 26.
No further information was provided.
