WATSON — Investigation of a July incident led to DWI charges against a Port Leyden man Tuesday.
Philip R. Reiter, 33, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .12 percent, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain his lane and speed not reasonable and prudent by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Reiter’s charges related to an accident on the Number Four Road on July 13 that caused an injury.
No further details were provided.
Mr. Reiter was issued a ticket to appear in the Watson Town Court at a later date.
