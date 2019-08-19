WATSON — A Port Leyden man died in a dump truck rollover accident Friday morning on Gyore Road.
State police said Johney E. Rogers Jr., 49, was travelling westbound when he exited the roadway and the vehicle landed on the passenger side. Mr. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Lewis County sheriff’s office, Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Lowville Fire Department and Groff’s Towing provided assistance at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.