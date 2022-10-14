TOPS Club, Inc. — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has announced its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Susan Reynolds of Hamlin, who lost 93.75 pounds, and Paul Wilson of Port Leyden, who lost 48 pounds, are the 2021 New York Queen and King. They were honored at the New York recognition event on June 4 in Auburn.

TOPS provides an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education, and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. New York has an adult obesity rate of 26.3%. During 2021, TOPS members in New York lost a cumulative 9,630 pounds.

