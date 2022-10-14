TOPS Club, Inc. — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has announced its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Susan Reynolds of Hamlin, who lost 93.75 pounds, and Paul Wilson of Port Leyden, who lost 48 pounds, are the 2021 New York Queen and King. They were honored at the New York recognition event on June 4 in Auburn.
TOPS provides an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education, and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. New York has an adult obesity rate of 26.3%. During 2021, TOPS members in New York lost a cumulative 9,630 pounds.
“Through their participation in TOPS, we are extremely proud of our TOPS members’ weight-loss accomplishments,” said TOPS President Rick Danforth, who has maintained a 100-pound weight loss for more than 15 years. “Celebrating the life-changing achievements of not only these individuals but those who have come before them is a hallmark of TOPS’ winning formula. By maintaining a commitment to personal lifestyle changes, TOPS members are given the tools and assistance to achieve their weight loss goals.”
Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support, whether they are held in-person or online. In-person meetings start with an optional weigh-in, with members then sharing challenges, successes, or goals, followed by a brief program covering a variety of health and wellness topics, and may conclude with awards and recognition for the week. Visitors can attend their first TOPS in-person meeting free of charge and encouraged to try more than one chapter, since they’re all a little different.
For online membership, virtual meetings are conducted via Zoom and are offered at least three times during the week. The meeting starts with members disclosing challenges, successes, or goals. Next, the online facilitator presents a prepared program and sometimes includes guest speakers who share their expert views on fitness, nutrition, and more. Meetings conclude with action steps related to the program presented.
Membership is affordable, starting at $49 per year in the U.S. and $59 annually in Canada, plus nominal monthly chapter fees. To learn more about membership options or to find a local chapter, visit the TOPS website or call 800-932-8677.
