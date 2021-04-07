LOWVILLE — A Lewis County man who pleaded guilty to dealing meth after he was busted in a sting operation two years ago is facing 30 years in prison.
Charles W. Whitcher, 41, of Port Leyden, pleaded guilty Wednesday in United States District Court, Northern District of New York, to four felony drug charges.
The charges stem from incidents that occurred between August 2019 and September 2019.
Mr. Whitcher pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a listed chemical with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and maintaining drug-involved premises.
He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
According to federal court documents, on Aug. 13, 2019, Mr. Whitcher, who was 39 at the time of the incident, sold meth he had manufactured to a confidential informant as part of a controlled buy conducted by the Lewis County Drug Task Force.
As part of the controlled buy, the informant met with Mr. Whitcher at his home in Port Leyden, which court documents claim was used for the purpose of manufacturing and distributing meth.
The CI paid Mr. Whitcher $100 for the meth that he manufactured using a “one pot” method, court documents state.
On Sept. 12, 2019, a state search warrant was executed on Mr. Whitcher’s Port Leyden residence. During the search, Mr. Whitcher was found in possession of 14 pseudoephedrine tablets, about 29.9 grams of liquid meth and about 4.5 grams of meth.
Mr. Whitcher also was found in possession of materials and equipment used in the “one pot” method. Those materials include, according to court documents, camping fuel, instant cold packs and lithium batteries.
Court documents state Mr. Whitcher possessed the pseudoephedrine tablets for the purpose of making meth.
Mr. Whitcher intended to distribute the meth found at his residence in exchange for money to purchase more pseudoephedrine, which he then intended to use to make more meth, according to court documents.
Mr. Whitcher was charged in 2019 alongside Kelsey Perretta, then 24, in connection with the incident.
Mr. Whitcher has a prior felony drug offense on his record.
In August 2003, Mr. Whitcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and was sentenced in January 2004.
