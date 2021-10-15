LOWVILLE — A Lewis County man was sentenced Wednesday to over four years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.
Charles W. Whitcher, 41, of Port Leyden, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to 51 months in prison after pleading guilty April 7 to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of Pseudoephedrine with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.
With his plea, Mr. Whitcher admitted that between August 2019 and September 2019, he distributed methamphetamine he had manufactured in his home using the “one pot” method, which uses Pseudoephedrine and other ingredients to produce methamphetamine that Whitcher would then distribute in exchange for cash or more Pseudoephedrine.
According to federal court documents, on Aug. 13, 2019, Mr. Whitcher, who was 39 at the time of the incident, sold meth he had manufactured to a confidential informant as part of a controlled buy conducted by the Lewis County Drug Task Force.
He was previously convicted in federal court, in 2003, for his involvement in a conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. That stemmed from a meth lab broken up by police on Route 12E in Chaumont.
In addition to the 51-month term of imprisonment, Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby on Wednesday imposed a term of six years of supervised release which will follow the term of incarceration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.