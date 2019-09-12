PORT LEYDEN — A man and woman are jailed on charges of making meth at their Elm Street home.
Police said they charged Charles W. Whitcher, 39, and Kelsey Perretta, 24, with several methamphetamine charges after a three month investigation by the Lewis County Drug Task Force.
Both are charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, an A-II felony and felony third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
According to the task force, a three month investigation lead to a search warrant of the pair’s home and garage in which a one pot methamphetamine lab, numerous components to manufacture meth, about 18 ounces of meth oil, three grams of meth poweder, one gram of crystal meth, scales and two surveillance recorders were found.
In 2003, Mr. Whitcher pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine.
Ms. Perretta and Mr. Whitcher were arraigned in the Lowville Town Court and were taken to county jail without bail.
The task force was assisted by the State Police Special Operation Response Team, Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and Troop D Narco Unit as well as the county Sheriff’s Office, Probation Department.
