PORT LEYDEN — Six felony first-degree sex charges were filed by state police last week against a village teen.
The unnamed 17-year-old male was charged with six counts of committing a criminal sex act by force and one count of committing course of sexual conduct with a child.
A course of sexual conduct involves “two or more acts of sexual conduct, which includes at least one act of sexual intercourse, oral sexual conduct, anal sexual conduct or aggravated sexual contact, with a child less than eleven years old,” according to the language of the state Penal Law subsection cited in the state police online activity log.
Trooper Jack L. Keller, state police Troop D public information officer, confirmed that there were three victims ages 8, 10 and 11 years old.
The offenses were reported on May 7, 2020, but the teen wasn’t charged until Oct. 28.
