LOWVILLE — A Port Leyden woman is facing a criminal impersonation charge after allegedly impersonating a Lewis County sheriff’s deputy.
Stacey R. Dixon, 34, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 10 with first-degree criminal impersonation, a felony.
According to deputies, at about 5:54 p.m. that day, they responded to reports of a phone harassment complaint in the town of West Turin. Upon arrival, deputies allegedly found Ms. Dixon had been harassing another woman via text message. Ms. Dixon then allegedly told the other woman that she was a deputy sheriff and needed to stop texting her.
Ms. Dixon was taken to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where she was processed. Ms. Dixon was arraigned in Lewis County Court, then released on her own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.