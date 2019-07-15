PORT LEYDEN — A village woman was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly fabricating a burglary.
Pamela L. Smith, 34, West Main Street, was charged with two misdemeanors: third-degree falsely reporting an incident and providing a false written statement according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.
At about 6:20 p.m. Friday, Ms. Smith is accused of having called 911, claiming a number of electronic devices had been stolen from her residence, and making the same claims verbally and in writing to deputies after their arrival on the scene.
The news release said the deputies found “numerous inconsistencies” during their investigation.
“Witness observations” lead to allegations that Ms. Smith made up the story to hide damage she had done to the rented property.
She was issued with tickets to appear in Port Leyden Village Court at a later date.
