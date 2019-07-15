Port Leyden woman given interim probation on high-level drug charge

LOWVILLE — Charged with the highest possible felony with no prior arrests, a Port Leyden resident was given one year of interim probation to prove herself as part of a plea deal.
Brenda L. Dailey, 33, Port Leyden, pleaded guilty to A-II felony second-degree criminal possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and felony unlawful manufacturing of the drug in Lewis County Court, presided over by Judge Daniel R. King, on Friday.
If Mrs. Daily successfully completes her year of probation without incident, the A-II felony will be reduced to a third-degree, lesser felony, and she will be placed on five additional years of probation.
If she is unsuccessful, the A-II remains, and she would be sentenced to four years in state prison for the possession charge and two years for the manufacturing, likely to be served at the same time.
Mrs. Daily admitted that, on April 2, she had 112.2 grams of methamphetamine and various materials to make more of the drug in her home when authorities performed a warranted search. The large amount of the drug found caused the high-level felony classification of the charge.
Officers went to the Dailey residence to execute the warrants on vehicle and traffic violations and a charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance relating to a July 2018 incident involving her husband, Scott A. Daily, 39, who was given the same charges.
Mr. Dailey’s case is still pending in court.
On July 9, 2020, Mrs. Dailey will complete her interim probation and return to court for sentencing.
Brenda L. Dailey
