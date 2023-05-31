Pratt Northam Foundation honors Harrisville resident

LOWVILLE — The Pratt Northam Foundation has announced that in honor of her dedication to the Harrisville community, Patricia Miller is the 2023 recipient of the Don Exford Community Service Award.
According to a press release from the foundation, Mrs. Miller has consistently showed initiative and dedication to her community over her lifetime, beginning as a Den Leader for the female Cub Scouts and then as a Brownie Trooper Leader. She has served as a member of the Harrisville Culture Club, Red Hat Society and Harrisville United Methodist Church, volunteering at their famous “donut day sales” as well as at the Annual Harrisville Community Fest. As a volunteer for Lewis County Hospice for 18 years, Mrs. Miller saw patients in Croghan, Harrisville and St. Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.