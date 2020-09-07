LOWVILLE — To bolster communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pratt Northam Foundation has announced a $180,000 COVID-19 Grant Fund available throughout its service area from Boonville throughout Lewis County and in the Carthage area. This grant funding has been made available as a one-time program for 2020 with awards to be granted in November.
A press release from the organization notes critical stress points evident during the pandemic such as food system shortages, childcare availability, family services and support, educational support and lack of internet access.
The program may offer awards of $1,000 to $180,000 for projects to enhance the community and address needs that have risen due to the pandemic.
Examples of projects include those to support or expand food or consumer goods supply chains, local foods systems, farm to school initiatives, daycare availability, educational resources and youth initiatives.
Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, charitable organization, church, government agency or community organization that is heavily involved in the community.
A request for proposal must be submitted to Pratt Northam by Oct. 15. To submit a request for proposal visit prattnortham.org/uncategorized/2020-pratt-northam-covid-19-community-impact-grant-fund/.
If you have any questions about the request for proposal, contact Pratt Northam Executive Director, Karen Petersen, at prattnortham@gmail.com, or 315-804-0312.
The Pratt Northam Foundation is utilizing funding from its Workership and Careers Here Programs, which were suspended for the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
