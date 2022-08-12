LOWVILLE — “It challenges them to push the threshold of thinking,” said Jeoff Buckingham of Turin. Mr. Buckingham along with his coworker Walter Berwick of West Leyden are the leaders of the Manufacturing Academy of Science and Technology summer camp.
The two-week camp began on July 11 and was a partnership between BOCES and Lewis County, open to county students between the ages of 11-14 and was held at the JCC Lewis County Education Center.
Each year students are introduced to, “something in Lewis County that deals with agriculture that can be solved,” said Mr. Berwick.
The problem changes each year to keep students enticed to come back.
Students were placed in teams this year and were tasked with creating the best futuristic farm, with a focus on drones in agriculture. They presented their findings and what they learned at the end of the session.
The leaders only introduced the topic to the campers and let them come up with the rest, “the sky was the limit,” said Mr. Buckingham.
The campers enthusiastically presented their slide shows explaining their farm, while some even had a 3D demonstrations to accompany the displays at the session end presentation.
“It is a lot of high paced problem solving,” explained Mr. Berwick when discussing the contents of the camp.
Campers begin the day with an engineering activity which produces critical thinking and teamwork skills, following this the campers would work on their farm.
The camp is free to attend with lunch and transportations provided.
“It went really well, all of the kids were so excited to learn,” emphasized Mr. Berwick.
