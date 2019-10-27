The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 15:
Town of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 20868 Hunt St., Matthew A. Goettel, Rodman, as referee for Melissa S. Frazier and Claude E. Frazier, sold to U.S. Bank N.A., St. Paul, Minn. $69,934
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.13 acres, 211 E. Main St., Brooke S. Wood, Sackets Harbor, sold to Adam Mickel and Samantha Heavner, Sackets Harbor $195,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.12 acres, 23925 Forest Drive, Thomas G. Franzeen and Deborah L. Franzeen, Watertown, sold to Brian F. McAuliffe and Luann S. McAuliffe, Watertown $290,000
Town of Clayton: 1.4 acres, 39719 State Route 12, Robert E. Mayer, Hilton, sold to Mari L. Cecil and Cynthia E. Brenon, Watertown $363,500
Town of Lorraine: 25.23 acres, 16241 S. Rim Drive, Edward C. Haefeli and JeriLynn Haefeli, Macungi, Pa., sold to Joel Dela Houssaye, Chandler, Ariz. $150,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.35 acres, 47449/451 Dingman Point Road, Donna A. Gipperich, Alexandria Bay, sold to James A. Walters and Christine E. Walters, Camillus $420,000
Town of Rodman: 0.16 acres, 21484 County Route 69, Trustees of Rodman Lodge No. 506 F.A.M. & Luciel Chapter No. 191 O.E.S., Rodman, and Belleville Rising Light Lodge -637, Rodman, sold to Lori Gervera, Watertown $10,000
Village of Black River: 0.48 acres, 143-145 N. Main St., Richard L. Sprott and Margaret W. Sprott, Potomac, Md., sold to William Pastormerlo and Lori A. Pastormerlo, Lowville, and BNL Ventures, Lowville $85,000
Village of Philadelphia: 0.2 acres, 18 Church St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Michael Dewitt and Julie Dewitt, Philadelphia $41,700
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 826 Bradley St., Roberta J. Griffith, Watertown, sold to Anthony J. Doldo and Jennifer A. Doldo, Watertown $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 196 Flower Ave E., Micah D. Matteson and Michelle R. Matteson, Watertown, sold to Erik Hegge, Watertown $159,500
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 425 E. Main St., Raymond E. Jarvis, Lynchburg, Va., sold to John A. Kubis, Evans Mills $75,500
Town of Clayton: 0.08 acre, Blanchard Lane W., James D. Kirchberger and Lynne V. Kirchberger, Clayton, sold to Thomas J. Finch and Carolyn A. Finch, Brackney, Pa., Martin D. Millard and D. Suzanne Millard, Clayton, Douglas L. Wiser and Joann Wiser, Brackney, Pa., and Jason Legg, Brackney, Pa., as executor of the Thomas J. Conaty estate $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 16:
Town of Watertown: 2.07 acres, 18791 County Route 155, Jennifer McAleese, Glenfield, sold to Town of Watertown Ambulance Service Inc., Watertown $307,000
Town of Theresa: 3.4 acres, 42024-142 Zollar Road, William S. Gibbons Sr., Rochester, and Bristol, Tenn., as trustees of the John P. and Dorothy S. Gibbons Irrevocable Trust, sold to Jaime Ziparo, Fayetteville, as trustee of the Ziparo Revocable Trust $25,000
Town of Pamelia: 5.26 acres, 25337 Hinds Road, Bryon D. Perry and Jayne M. Perry, Watertown, sold to Micah Matteson and Michelle Matteson, Watertown $300,500
Village of Black River: 0.34 acres, 136 Pine Drive, Kevin G. Tonak and Tina L. Tonak, Black River, sold to Matthew Robert Gursky and Virginia Ashlee Gursky, Springfield, Tenn. $219,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.6 acres, 16711 County Route 66, Joshua John Rogers, Sackets Harbor, sold to Charles Wilkinson, Wrentham, Mass. $113,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acre, 802 Superior St., Bruce Carroll VanLuven and Summer Lynn VanLuven, Watertown, sold to Holly Hoffert and Tyler Hoffert, Watertown $95,000
Town of Theresa: 0.55 acres, 29173 Stevens Hollow Road, Donald J. Balintfy and Carol N. Balintfy, Clay, sold to John J. Zacharek and Jennifer L. Zacharek, Schenectady $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.44 acres, 658 S. Hamilton St., Dawn M. Dyson, as administrator of the Robert J. Dyson estate, Watertown, and Linda S. King, as administrator of the Mary E. Dyson estate, Watertown, sold to Joseph L. Staana and Sara B. Staana, Watertown $219,500
City of Watertown: 0.02 acre, 236 Coffeen St., Jessica Smithline, Montreal, Quebec, individually and as administrator of the Philip Smithline estate, and Joseph Smithline, individually and as administrator of the Philip Smithline estate, sold to City View 234 Inc., New York $0
City of Watertown: 0.11 acre, 228 Coffeen St., Jessica Smithline, Montreal, Quebec, individually and as administrator of the Philip Smithline estate, and Joseph Smithline, individually and as administrator of the Philip Smithline estate, sold to City View 234 Inc., New York $0
Town of Pamelia: Unknown acreage, Lot 42 Liberty Avenue, Pamelia Real Estate LLC, Watertown, sold to Sciuga Corporation, Solvay $35,000
Town of Watertown: 1.75 acres, 19758 County Route 65, Michael Renzi and Leslie Renzi, Watertown, sold to Zachary P. Nahmias, Watertown $556,500
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 126 Moore Ave., Mark S. Loftus and Deborah T. Loftus, Watertown, sold to Cyrus J. Beckmann, Watertown $160,000
Town of LeRay: 0.75 acres, 27598 State Route 3, KeyBank National Association, Brooklyn, Ohio, sold to Carl J. Culbertson II, Watertown $33,500
Town of Hounsfield: 1.1 acres, 14331 Theriault Road, Donald J. McCoy and Carole A. McCoy, Townsend, Del., sold to Tzu Shao Chen, Clayton $400,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.03 acres, 20256 Morin Lane N., Donald J. McCoy and Carole A. McCoy, Townsend, Del., sold to Tzu Shao Chen, Clayton $30,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.43 acres, 14530 County Route 75, KeyBank National Association, Brooklyn, Ohio, sold to James Robert Rogers, Adams $9,700
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 17:
Town of Henderson: 0.28 acres, 10971 Sawyers Bay Road, David A. Desroches, Syracuse, sold to Edward J. St. Onge, Fulton $114,000
Town of Orleans: 0.55 acres, 19575 Collins Landing E., Maribeth McFadden, individually and Maribeth McFadden and Mary Rupp, as trustees of the Irrevocable Trust Agreement of Lewis Paulin Beers Jr., Alexandria Bay, sold to Bruce Beach and Karen Beach, Black River $466,000
Village of Black River: 0.35 acres, 119 Pine Drive, Richard M. Yannitell and Melissa R. Yannitell, Black River, sold to Daniel L. Myers and Sally S. Myers, Black River $224,000
Town of Watertown: 6.17 acres, 17398 County Route 155, Matthew B. Holt and Kristen E. Gates, Watertown, sold to Jason Valentin and Angela Valentin, Midland, Texas $270,000
Village of Black River: 1.14 acres, 117 N. Main St., Jacob Traynor and Maezie McGraw, LaFargeville, sold to Benjamen Azah, Carthage $7,500
Town of Champion: Unknown acreage, County Route 143, Harold A. Keefer, Lowville, sold to Bradley T. Riner and Allison E. Riner, Berryville, Va. $1
Town of Champion: 1.12 acres, 34108 Jackson II Road, Janet L. Duffy, Watertown, sold to Thomas Simmons and Colleen Simmons, Carthage $60,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 344 W. Lynde St., Michael W. DeTraglia and Patricia A,. DeTraglia, Watertown, sold to Taira M. Morgia, Watertown $0
Village of Clayton: 0.12 acres, 726 Riverside Drive, Harry L. Hackett Jr., Rochester, sold to Eric Wood, Wayland, Mass. $330,000
Town of Lyme: 5.1 acres, S. Shore Road, Alexander Kuruvilla and Valsamma Kuruvilla, Riverside, Calif., sold to Michael Guzman and Jessica Guzman, Denver, N.C. $53,800
Towns of Champion and Rutland: Total acreage unknown, County Route 143, Bradley T. Riner and Allison E. Riner, Berryville, Va., sold to Nathan J. Gerber and Juanita M. Gerber, Carthage $2,000,000
Town of Champion: 51.1 acres, State Route 26, Michael L. Gates, Watertown and Deborah L. Gates, Lowville, sold to Michael L. Gates, Watertown $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 18:
Town of Rodman: 3.01 acres, 11206 Lowe Road, James E. Moore and Ladonna K. Moore, Rodman, sold to Joshua K. Cummings and Danielle Marie Gebo, Watertown $145,000
Town of Alexandria: 5.04 acres, 38909 Creek Road, Jon Guzman, Parish, sold to Gokce Capital LLC, New York $6,800
Town of Lyme: 0.96 acres, 10968 State Route 12E, Wanda Way, Chaumont, sold to James J. Randall Jr. and Tiffany M. Randall, Three Mile Bay $189,000
Village of Carthage: 0.27 acres, 117 N. Clinton St., Marvin L. Tyler and Kathleen Tyler, Carthage, sold to Tranice R. Campbell and Jonathan R. Mauser-Campbell, Fort Drum $107,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 72.67 acres, County Route 6, Darry R. Cain, Owensboro, Ky., sold to Terence Falzano, Cape Vincent $65,403
Town of Brownville: 0.4 acres, 18036 Allen Road, Danna M. Devine, Watertown, and Keith A. Downey, Brownville, sold to Scott A. Parker and Sharon W. Parker, Watertown $47,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.05 acres, 41764 Clear Lake Road, Charles L. Burns and Anne H. Burns, as trustees of the Charles L. Burns and Anne H. Burns Revocable Trust, The Villages, Fla., sold to Cindy M. Leeder, Theresa $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 620 Hillcrest Ave., Joseph W. Gerstenschlager, Watertown, sold to Ken Gerstenschlager, Watertown, and Joseph W. Gerstenschlager, life use rights $15,000
Town of Watertown: 2.06 acres, 20831 State Route 3, ARCP RL Portfolio V LLC, Phoenix, Ariz., sold to CG Watertown LLC and PW Watertown LLC, Bridgehampton $3,700,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 3 High St., Frederick A. Brabant, Montpelier, Vt., sold to Shane P. Fichthorn and Cassandra L. Fichthorn, Alexandria Bay $86,390
Town of Theresa: 0.64 acres, 36422 State Route 37, Linda R. Youngs, Theresa, sold to Richard E. Tillman and Brandon D. Tillman, Theresa $72,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 5:
Town of Croghan: 10099 State Route 126, Vernon A. Scoville, sold to Matthew A. Lyndaker $125,000
Town of Denmark: 9527 State Route 26, Henry P. Bush, sold to Lyndon W. Moser $159,900
Town of Greig: 6177 Donnattsburg Road, Sheryl Palmer, sold to Geoffrey T. Garlow $279,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 6:
Town of Denmark: 3166 Roberts Road, Marcus J. Moser, sold to Brandon Fargo $67,010
Town of Osceola: 1562 Driscoll Road, Warren K. Shephard estate, sold to Shelley L. Welsh $90,900
Town of Pinckney: 8042 Seven by Nine Road, Donald Dorfer, sold to Tyeler F. Duncan $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 7:
Town of Diana: Spruce Trail, Edward M. O’Brien, sold to Kevin Shaw $68,000
Town of Leyden: 7072 Denley Road, William F. Batzinger, sold to John V. Bourgeois $110,000
Town of Watson: 7316 Number Four Road, Virgil E. Taylor, sold to Tammi McIntyre $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 8:
Town of Lewis: Mud Lake Road, Charles E. Beha estate, sold to David S. Cook Jr. $119,700
Village of Lyons Falls: 4087 Cherry St., Sara Jane Kimmich, sold to Carol Higby $11
Town of West Turin: 4728 Kraeger Road, Matthew M. Sneed, sold to Zachary S. Wilton $180,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 9:
Town of Watson: 6796 Erie Canal Road, Adam J. Becker, sold to Jordan D. Brandt $103,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 24, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 1 and 2 in block number 237, Dale D. Legault, Ogdensburg, sold to Derek Clark and Kaitlyn Lashomb, Heuvelton $50,000
Town of Louisville: 2.23 acres, St. Lawrence County Route 39 and 69, Raymond J. Cloutier and Wendy Cloutier, Chase Mills, sold to Brett J. Derouchie, Massena $190,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 12.25 acres, Stone Church Road, Robert J. Otis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Spencer J. Garrison and Margaret A. Garrison, Ogdensburg $165,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, northerly bounds of Elm Street, LaValley Realty Inc., Potsdam, sold to Fiacco and Riley Construction Inc., Norwood $216,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 25, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot number 9, block number 6, Benjamin E. Murtaugh and Brittany Murtagh, Massena, sold to Timmie R. LaCourse and Danielle N. LaCourse, Massena $108,000
Town of Hammond: 0.67 acres, Route 12, Mary E. Ouderkirk, executrix of the estate of the late Stuart G. Cassnova, sold to George B. Mandigo, trustee of George B. Mandigo Trust, and Carol S. Mandigo, trustee of Carol S. Mandigo Trust, Grand Rapids, Mich. $160,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, west bounds of Grove Street, Edward N. Frank and Emily Frank, Clinton, Tenn., sold to Timothy J. Lacombe, Akwesasne $40,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.02 acres, Bishop Corners, Charles E. Fuller, Russell, sold to Janet Ruth Dusharm and Edward C. Dusharm, Richville $500
Town of Parishville: Parcel, Parishville-Sterling Pond Road, Lois Wilson, Liverpool, sold to Derek Atchie, Canton $10
Town of Parishville: Parcel, Parishville-Sterling Pond Road, Derek Atchie, Canton, sold to Steven Hart and Brenda Thompson, Parishville $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: Two parcels, 18.86 acres and 18.76 acres, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to The Regis Organization LLC, Hempstead $50,000
Town of Macomb: 0.36 acres, southeasterly corner of lands owned by Erin J. Fields, Leslie H. Coufal, North Syracuse, sold to Kenneth B. Benware II and Marie T. Benware, Akron $98,000
Town of Fine: Two parcels, Route 3, Venture Vest LLC, Chase Mills, sold to Jeffrey T. Durham and Ashley D. Durham, Harrisville $80,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.6 acres, south of the Turnpike Road, Martha Bradley, Lenexa, Kan., sold to Michael Bradley, North Lawrence $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, northeasterly corner of lands of 146Center Street LLC, 146 Center Street LLC, Massena, sold to Page Rentals LLC, Massena $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 26, 2019:
Town of Louisville: 0.49 acres, Lawrence E. Clark and Diana M. Clark, Massena, sold to Katie E. Derosia, West Stockholm $78,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 10 and 11 in block 408, Shawn R. Shaver, Ogdensburg, and Rae T. Hesseltine, Ogdensburg, sold to Rae T. Hesseltine and Wilson M. Godin, Ogdensburg $40,000
Village of Canton: 0.09 acres, Judson Street, Judith M. Peters, Ellicottville, Barbara A. Hochberg, Pittsfield, Mass., and Teresa S. Candido, Hanover, N.H., sold to Jiayuan Lin and Yanqing Ding, Canton $151,000
Town of Madrid: 0.95 acres, southerly shore of Grasse River, Bernadette Rose, Potsdam, sold to Susan Debien Dean, Dunedin, Fla. $66,000
Town of Hopkinton: Two parcels, Joanne Jaworski, Rochester, Sue Ann Grandy, The Villages, Fla., and Diane Lucas, The Villages, Fla., sold to Kip Blanchard and Susan Blanchard, Potsdam $305,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot number 12 in block number 47, Ronald Daggett and Ashley N. Daggett, Massena, sold to Crystal A. White, Massena $60,500
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, Route 11, MTGLQ Investors LP, sold to Tim Irwin $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 27, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, cenderline of Baker Road, Meridian National Title Inc., Clearwater, Fla., sold to Kevin John Youngs and Nancy Jean Youngs, Potsdam $70,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, River Road, Mark A. Jones, Ogdensburg, sold to David J. Weaver and Pamela F. Weaver, Canton $70,000
Town of Massena: 0.16 acres, East Orvis Street, David Grant, Massena, sold to Thomas J. Spinner, Massena $25,000
Town of Russell: 25 acres, southeast corner fo lot conveyed by J.B. Pickett to William Grems, Liston C. Willard and Susan M. Willard, Hermon, sold to Kevin Langtry and Laura Langtry, Massena $20,000
Town of Pierrepont: 27.71 acres, northeast of Route 56, Scott R. Smalling, Colton, and whitney L. Smalling, Potsdam, sold to Scott R. Smalling, Colton $112,500
Town of Parishville: Two parcels, southerly of Lenny Road, Thomas Guyette, Potsdam, sold to Darrin M. Goodrow and Sara J. Goodrow, Wilmington $310,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.73 acres, Cross road connecting VanRensselaer Road with Waddington Road, Allan J. Eagles and Kathleen A. Eagles, Ogdensburg, sold to Morgan L. Short, Canton $129,000
Town of Lawrence: 12 acres, Anne Hallahan Tyo, Courtney Hallahan and Colleen Haggett, North Lawrence, sold to Janelle A. Labar and Zachary J. Spears, Winthrop $52,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.77 acres, east bounds of Potsdam-Winthrop State Road, Richard A. Greer and Lorraine J. Greer, Potsdam, sold to Lauren E. Smith, Massena $155,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, west bounds of Albany Avenue, Katie Ann Geary, Ogdensburg, and Christopher Geary, Lisbon, sold to Katie Ann Geary, Ogdensburg $26,000
Town of Malone: 0.39 inches, southerly corner of lands coneyed to David P. Griffith and Valerie J. Griffith, Cynthia L. Dukarm, Bliss, sold to Robert L. White and Stacy K. White, Russell $41,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.