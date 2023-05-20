The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 8, 2023:
Town of Brownville: 2.557 acres, 17942 Cemetery Road, Stacey Garrett, Watertown, sold to Bryan C. Smith, Evans Mills $220,000
Town of Henderson: 2.5 acres, 0 Rays Bay Road, David C. Cambron and Sherrie E. Cambron, Penfield, sold to Adrian Englert, Inverness, Fla. $15,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.06 acres, 118 West Main Street, Cheryl Payne, Sackets Harbor, sold to Lake Ontario Rentals LLC, Chaumont $189,900
Town of Brownville: 0.22 acres, 415 West Grove Street, Russell E. Boles, Dexter, sold to UPSCALEHOMES NNY LLC, Watertown $28,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 160 Ward Street, Adam Beshures and Ernest Miller IV, Watertown, sold to Jarrod Kolb and Michele Kolb, Watertown $228,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 715 Griffin Street, Carlo Masi, Westmoreland, sold to Jacob Raab and Mikayla Gagne, Fort Drum $129,999
Towns of Adams and Hounsfield: 122.7 acres, beginning on highway at northeast corner of 20 acres devised to Maria Cullin, Gary Robert Tubolino, Adams, sold to Three & a Half Men Properties LLC, Adams $403,000
City of Watertown: 0.462 acres, 247 Paddock Street, James Barkei and Jennifer Barkei, Watertown, sold to Thomas Hura and Shannon McGlew, Watertown $425,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.51 acres, 8357 Route 11, Adrian Hosley, Rodman, adminsitrator for estate of the late Donna F. Hosley, sold to Emery Hosley, Adams $78,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 9, 2023:
Town of Wilna: 0.136 acres, 126 South Washington Street, Travani Construction LLC, Watertown, sold to Christopher S. Bright, Anchorage, Alaska $201,294
Town of Ellisburg: 4.4 acres, beginningo n Balch Place from intersection with west line of lot 152, Steven R. Kelsey and Jean P. Kelsey, Canandaigua, sold to Russell C. Koster and Nicole R. Koster, Mannsville $65,000
Town of Hounsfield: 6.81 acres, 16215 County Route 63, Kenneth M. Lawrence, Adams Center, sold to Mark E. Jessman, Adams Center $8,800
Town of Rodman: Parcel, 25943 County Route 69, Mark Koester, DeWitt, sold to Daphne Parker, Watertown $65,000
City of Watertown: 0.45 acres, 212 Wealtha Avenue, Aquasco Properties LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jonathan Kreuzer and Amanda Kreuzer, Colorado Springs, Colo. $239,900
City of Watertown: 0.155 acres, 133 North Indiana Avenue, Brady Boynton, executor of estate of Bruce G. Boynton, Watertown, sold to Kate D. Harrienger and Michael Harrienger, Watertown $68,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office May 9, 2023:
Town of Orleans: 0.3 acres, 45115 Winding Avenue, lots 17, 18 and 24, Virginia Jessup Buxton, Warrenton, Va., sold to Anthony Tambasco and Lisa M. Tambasco, Fairport $120,000
Town of Brownville: 5.76 acres, beginning on B. Adams Road from parcel owned by Ricky Bourcy and Barbara Bourcy, David J. Davidson and Linda L. Davidson, Dexter, sold to Phillip E. Ledbury and Kelly A. Ledbury, Estacada, Ore. $30,000
Town of Brownville: 1.53 acres, 16957 County Route 59, Daniel E. Morrison and Cammy J. Morrison, Dexter, sold to David N. Ashton and Catgherine A. Gridley, Cicero $800,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 7490 Davidson Street, Kimberly J. Dudley, Watertown, sold to Andrew Thomas Lackey, Watertown $160,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 103 General Smith Drive, Ontario Place, Sackets Harbor, sold to Sackets Harbor Leasing Company LLC, Vero Beach, Fla. $1,683,756
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office March 10, 2023:
Town of Lewis: 3402 Osceola Road, Dale Edwards sold to Jennifer L. Fonda $0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.