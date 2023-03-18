The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 2, 2023:
Town of Rutland: 1.338 acres, 22388 Card Road, Brandon Paninski, Flint, Mich., sold to Derek C. Nickles, Watertown $169,900
Town of Wilna: 0.22 acres, 1 Morrison Lane, Frederick D. Moser, Lakewood, Wash., sold to Gregory Pinkham and Patti Pinkham, Carthage $146,000
City of Watertown: 0.94 acres, beginning on easterly margin of Mill Street at intersection of division line between parcel owned by Thomas J. Harrienger and Kristin A. Harrienger on north and Richard P. Door and Bonnie L. Blankenship on south, Richard P. Door, Mount Gilead, Ohio; and Bonnie L. Blankenship, Clarksburg, W.Va., sold to Thomas J. Harrienger and Kristin A. Harrienger, Watertown $25,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 114 Huntington Street, Arthur L. Desormo, Watertown, executor of estate of the late Leon J. Desormo, sold to Paul J. Burtick, Watertown $25,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 26069 Liberty Avenue, Damien L. Moody, Woodbridge, Va., sold to Jacob Gregory Lowe and Anna Elizabeth Maggio-Lowe, Watertown $260,000
Town of Ellisburg: 31.29 acres, County Route 87, Denise E. Doris, Rochester, sold to Taylor R. LaLone and Chelsea J. LaLone, Lorraine $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 3, 2023:
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, unit 20 of Harbor Villas, Joseph R. Roger and Amanda Larragoity, Poinciana, Fla., sold to Salvatore Scarfalloto and Diane Scarfalloto, Honesdale, Pa. $276,000
Town of Wilna: 1.216 acres, 830 State Street, Bruce M. Clemons, Lowville, sold to David H. Johnson, Carthage $114,886
Town of Adams: 1.12 acres, 15678 County Route 63, Andrew J. Thompson, Adams Center, sold to Jared Carroll, Adams Center $155,000
Town of Champion: 51 acres, part of 35062 King Drive North, James Todd, DeForest, Wis.; and David Todd, Cazenovia, sold to Eli D. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler, Mondoui, Wis. $288,500
Town of Pamelia: 0.945 acres, 23912 Valley View Drive, Frederick L. McDuffy and Jocelynn L. McDuffey, Calcium, sold to Travis Manson and Stephanie E. Daniel, Conshohocken, Pa. $345,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, Brady Road, Lawler Realty LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to North Country Apartments LLC, Watertown $70,000
Town of Champion: 0.6 acres, 20247 County Route 45, Susan L. Stevens, Carthage, sold to Clifford James Burns and Sharon Lynn Burns, Carthage $293,000
City of Watertown: 0.271 acres, 204 Breen Avenue, Diane J. Roy, Watertown, trustee of the David and Diane Roy Family Trust, sold to Tia Morgia, Watertown $13,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 35958 Line School Road, Daryl Burkholder, Willard, Ohio, sold to Lyndall Ray Burkholder, Carthage $78,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 6, 2023:
Town of Henderson: Parcel, County Route 71, Christina Sattazahn, Watertown, sold to Paul and Robin Waytkus, Hudson Falls $9,500
City of Watertown: Parcel, 114 Dorsey Street, Rejean W. Roux, Watertown; Nicole R. Stratton, Watertown; Nancy Roux, Rochester; and Lisa Zehr, Lowville, sold to Michael Lee Gonzalez and Maria Magdalena Lopez, Watertown $250,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.23 acres, 134 Northern Avenue, Laurie Hyde, Bruceville, Texas, sold to Meghan A. Dudo, Alexandria Bay $60,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 67 Champion Street, Michael Hall, Watertown, sold to Legacy Home Stays LLC, Wooster, Ohio $47,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels, 100 Superior Street, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Legacy Home Stays LLC, Wooster, Ohio $99,000
Town of Lyme: 0.918 acres, 28053 Boat Launch Road, Joshua M. O’Hearn, Chaumont, sold to Jose A. Reyes Jr. and Karla Reyes, Cache, Okla. $339,000
Town of Champion: 25.16 acres, 34196 Jackson II Road, Andrew Trudeau and Jessica Trudeau, Carthage, sold to Ronald Newman and Jamie Newman, Fort Drum $411,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 7, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 1218 Gill Street, Anthony J. Marziale and Rejina Marie Marziale, Watertown, sold to Jesse H. Jewett and Tyanna J. Jewett, Fort Campbell, Ken. $329,000
Town of Watertown: 12.46 acres, northeast quarter of great lot 52, Gary M. Puccia and Susan M. Puccia, Henderson, sold to Katie M. Jennings, Watertown $25,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel 1: 0.314 acres, 8683 Route 12E; and Parcel 2: 0.294 acres, 8865 Route 12E, Turn Back Time LLC, Three Mile Bay, sold to H&S 3 Mile Bay LLC, Carthage $380,000
Town of Theresa: 0.26 acres, 32218 Burnham Cove Road, Margaret P. Dillenbeck, Rochester, sold to Eric L. Dillenbeck and Margery F. Dillenbeck, Rochester $100,000
City of Watertown: 5.04 acres, 16451 Deer Run Road, Steven DiMatteo and Marianne DiMatteo, Watertown, sold to Shapiroland Corp., New York City $738,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 12968 Route 11, Eileen M. Moriarty, trustee of Moriarty Trust, Adams Center, sold to Wesley Marshall, Oneida $210,000
City of Watertown: 9.75 acres, 245 North Rutlan Street, Jeremiah J. Rozner, Leesburg, Fla., administrator of last will and testament of the late George J. Rozner, sold to Ciara Vancour and Cesar Colom Mas, Watertown $67,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 8, 2023:
City of Watertown: parcel, 112 Fairmont Avenue, Alcide P. LaChapelle III and Emalie Gautreax, Fort Polk, La., sold to Jacob Theobald, Fort Rucker, Ala. $169,900
Town of Brownville: 3.97 acres, 26032 Smith Road, David A. Herheim, Dexter, sold to Ellen P. Taber and Simone L. Staley, Seattle, Wash. $205,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.51 acres, beginning on southwesterly corner of Cape Vincent-Clayton Highway, On The Outside Looking Inn LLC, Marshall, N.C., sold to Millens Bay LLC, Cape Vincent $155,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 117 Keyes Avenue, Joseph Murtha II, Brownville, sold to Nicholas E. Hosmer, Sackets Harbor $165,000
Town of Lyme: 3 acres, 29548 Ashland Road, Keith A. Goutremout and Kelly M. Goutremout, Chaumont, sold to Patrick Allen Thompson, Three Mile Bay $117,000
Town of Clayton: 1.01 acres, lots 1 and 2, Hart Road, William G. Pickett, Depauville; and Luke W. Pickett, Depauville, sold to Andrew Patch, Depauville $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 9, 2023:
City of Watertown: Parcel, 525 Pearl Street, Karen Christie, Watertown, administrator of estate of the late William Murphy Youngs, sold to Perfect Plum Investments Profit Sharing 401k Plan, care of Eric Richards, Castle Rock, Colo. $16,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.265 acres, 2399 Rock Bed Road, Tyler Scaccia and Dominique Scaccia, Penfield, sold to Michael McCormick and Jesseca McCormick, Cape Vincent $7,772
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.265 acres, 2399 Rock Bed Road, Michael McCormick and Jesseca McCormick, Cape Vincent, sold to Stephen J. Edwards and June M. Edwards, Binghamton $72,000
Town of Champion: 0.55 acres, 34470 Pleasant Lake Drive, Thomas M. Scott and Paulette E. Scott, Carthage, sold to Randi L. Brotherton and James H. Brotherton, Carthage $335,000
Town of Brownville: 0.56 acres, 25101 Perch Lake Road, Jennah F. Beutel, Watertown, sold to Johnnie S. O’Brien Jr., Westernville $163,240
Town of LeRay: 32.43 acres, 1 lot 2, Route 37, Joseph D. Swartzentruber and Mattie M. Swartzentruber, Evans Mills, sold to Ephraim M. Stutzman and Rebecca E. Stutzman, Evans Mills $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 10, 2023:
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.57 acres, Fuller Bay Drive, Kurt C. Schmeer, successor trustee of Arline C. Schmeer Revocable Living Trust, Evergreen, Colo., sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $250,000
City of Watertown: 0.159 acres, 618 State Street, POP Holdings of CNY Inc., Liverpool, sold to King North Country Properties LLC, Watertown $230,000
Town of Theresa: 1.1 acres, 119 Pleasant Street, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association sold to Gregory L. Grant and Rita R. Grant, Theresa $55,000
Town of Adams: 0.27 acres, 52 North Main Street, Kelly J. Filkins, Adams Center, sold to Joseph Brian Raap II, Adams $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 13, 2023:
Towns of Lyme and Cape Vincent: Parcel, west of Cemetery Road, Macomb, Cecelia Norfolk, Clayton, sold to Joshua Reff, Clayton $120,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.36 acres, 2304 Rock Bed Road, Shawn L. Albro, Three Mile Bay, trustee of Edward F. Albro and Theresa M. Albro Family Irrevocable Trust, sold to Michael S. McCormick, Cape Vincent $140,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 215 Michigan Avenue, Luke B. Mallan Jr. and Lorraine A. Mallan, Watertown, sold to Shane T. Vanluven, Adams Center $118,000
Town of Lorraine: Parcel, 17980 County Route 189, Joseph Murtha II, Brownville; and William George, Watertown, sold to Brett H. Shippee and Taylor A. Slink, Watertown $340,000
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 24435 Boot Jack Hill Road, Robert J. Reynolds, Newport, executor of last will and testament of the late Helen K. Arca, sold to James M. Smith and Nicole M. Smith, Felts Mills $203,500
Town of Brownville: 1.136 acres, 9368 Middle Road, Roger L. Sorrell, West Columbia, Texas; and Judy A. Sorrell, Watertown, sold to H2OTown 24/7 Properties LLC, West Islip $66,813.09
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 14, 2023:
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 310 Dodge Avenue, Matthew D. Maynard, Sackets Harbor, sold to Christopher Dollar and Katherine Dollar, Watertown $325,000
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 533 Lakeview Drive, Karen L. Velazquez, executrix of last will and testament of the late Everett W. Corliss, sold to James B. Plummer and Shelby Plummer, Watertown $160,000
Town of Clayton: Parcel, Barrett Creek, Donald Bechaz, Clayton, sold to Jeremy B. Kellogg, Clayton $40,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, beginning in northerly boundary of Military Road at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Kurt D. and Karin D. Norman, Lawler Realty LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to VictoryBase NY1 LLC, Roanoke, Texas $7,965,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 15, 2023:
Town of Champion: Parcel, 25059 Woolworth Street, Carthage Central School District sold to Jamie Fischer, Colorado Springs, Colo. $205,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels, 205 West Main Street, Dallas D. Bisnett, Watertown, sold to Dustin Ray Schroder, Lawton, Okla. $105,000
Town of Brownville: 14.4 acres, vacant lot, Middle Road, Gordon M. Thomas and Brandon Kampnich, Dexter, sold to Leighann Merrihew, Medford $47,500
Towns of Champion and Rutland: 48.77 acres, beginning in southerly limits of Route 3 at intersection of northwest corner parcel conveyed to Alaskan Oil Inc., Nicholas O. Sherwood, Watertown; and Stephanie L. Sherwood, Calcium, sold to S&S Premier Realty Great Bend LLC, Fulton $77,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 16, 2023:
Town of LeRay: 11.84 acres, beginning on Drake Road at intersection by northeast line of lands conveyed to Albert Payne and Pearl Payne, Joanna M. Reed, Theresa, sold to Brooke Haukaas, Theresa $110,000
Town of LeRay: 3 acres, 26510 Route 342, Suzanne Widrick, Calcium, sold to Michael D. Widrick, Calcium $50,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 209.3 acres, Schmeer Road, Mark A. Schmeer and Kurt C. Schmeer, co-trustees of Schmeer Family Revocable Living Trust, Evergreen, Colo., sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $350,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 17721 North Adams Heights, Kyle R. Durham and Alexandra M. Durham, Adams, sold to Grayden J. Brunet, Sackets Harbor $315,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 340 Brainard Street, Jamey Ard and Brenda Ard, Watertown, sold to Giovanni A. Iaconelli and Yesenia I. Barrales, Middletown $236,000
City of Watertown: 3.908 acres, 130 Dundon Avenue, 1851 State Street LLC, Watertown, sold to 130 Dundon LLC, Black River $875,000
Town of Orleans: 1.58 acres, 18400 Black Creek Road, Michael Marshall, LaFargeville, sold to Scudera LLC, Clayton $65,000
Town of Alexandria: 38.92 acres, Route 26, Danny H. Sourwine and Richard L. Sourwine, individually and as co-partners in Sourwine Farm, Redwood, sold to Sourwine Farm LLC, Lewes, Del. $549,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 17, 2023:
Town of Alexandria: 0.918 acres, 45767 Route 37, Gary Robert Slate, Alexandria Bay, sold to Rebecca Monica, Theresa $86,600
Town of Brownville: Parcel, 44 Grant Street, Converse Construction Don Inc., Watertown, sold to Barry D. Gellert and Angeline M. Gellert, Dexter $345,000
Town of Adams: Parcel, 15240 Route 11, Travani Construction LLC, Watertown, sold to Tyler R. Detomi and Ryan Jr. Detomi, Watertown $214,240
Town of Worth: Parcel, 27120 County Route 96, Tamara Martin, Binghamton, executor of estate of the late Robert O. Martin Jr., sold to Philip B. Jewell Jr., Summit, Pa.; and Michael Balzhiser, Endicott $10,000
Town of Wilna: 0.165 acres, 720 State Street, 720 State Street LLC, Carthage, sold to Kristy Leigh Williams and Jacob Anthony Turck, Carthage $98,900
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 22360 Wayside Drive, John L. Fargo, Hudson, Fla., sold to Jeury Rosario, Watertown $179,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 21, 2023:
Town of Lyme: 0.59 acres, 4938 South Shore Road Extension, William J. Karhan, Three Mile Bay, sold to Stephen Ashwood and Debbie Ashwood, Beverly Hills, Fla. $235,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.82 acres, 21884 Spruce Crescent, James A. Leana and Constance B. Leana, Watertown, sold to Sean McAuliffe and Elysa McAuliffe, Watertown $300,000
Town of Alexandria: Parcel, lot 7, Tennis Island North, David C. Muraco, Manlius, sold to Thomas McConeghy and Marianne McConeghy, Waymart, Pa. $79,000
City of Watertown: 0.412 acres, 437 Lachenauer Drive, Thomas D. Carlisle, Dayton, Ohio, sold to Garret K. Lund and Xiaoyun Lund, Fort Drum $229,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 642 Lansing Street, Jeury Rosario, Watertown, sold to Sean Abbott O’Toole Welsh, St. Robert, Mo. $174,900
Town of Champion: 0.2 acres, 7 North Main Street, Jared S. Carpenter and Micala N. Carpenter, Seale, Ala., sold to Betran L. Noralez, APO, AP $86,000
Town of Champion: Parcel, 34152 Miller Lane, Thomas A. Miller and Hope R. Miller, Carthage, sold to Scott J. Freeman and Lori A. Freeman, Lowville $250,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 943 Kieff Drive, Nattamon Phochachan, Cooper City, Fla., sold to Allison Roselle, Clayton $96,000
Town of Philadelphia: 1.22 acres, 32249 County Route 20, Pine Ridge Sunrise LLC, Theresa, sold to Joshua M. Weller-Traulsen, Yelm, Wash. $219,000
Town of Ellisburg: Parcel, 8171 Littlefield Place, Elizabeth M. O’Connor-Ceravolo, successor trustee of Peter S. Ceravolo 2022 Revocable Trust, Fayetteville, sold to Peter Leo Cuff and Kathryn Kuipers Cuff, Pulaski $675,000
Town of Orleans: Parcel, 43267 Martusewica Lane, Jefrey A. Martusewicz and Susan A. Martusewicz, Alexandria Bay, sold to William Karhan, Three Mile Bay $300,000
Town of Brownville: 1.68 acres, 28569 Route 12, George E. Smith and Joan K. Smith, Dexter, sold to Elizabeth M. Lewis, Milledgeville, Ga. $219,200
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 25759 Liberty Avenue, Katie D. Bauman and Nichole J. Bauman, Columbia, S.C., sold to Devin M. Slayden, Burkburnett, Texas $327,600
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 22, 2023:
Town of Antwerp: 0.73 acres, 10 Maple Avenue, Ronald Badger, Lawton, Okla., sold to Ronnie Weston, Antwerp $69,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 600 Pine Street, Chuijenny LLC, Watertown, Fischer Investment Group Legacy LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. $108,000
City of Watertown: 0.069 acres, 108 North Rutland Street, Sterling E. Wood, Watertown, sold to Willoughby Bros. LLC, Ann Arbor, Mich. $110,000
Town of Pamelia: 2.74 acres, 27129 Route 37, Mary Lou Tesmer, Watertown, sold to Irwin Mentis-Cort, Brooklyn $54,000 Town of Theresa: Parcel, 41579 County Route 21, Hilda Martinez, Redwood, sold to Scott R. Sears and April L. Sears, Redwood $72,000
Town of Brownville: 0.28 acres, 27630 Route 12, Tara E. Cooper, Copenhagen; and Cheryl L. Martin, Watertown, sold to Kimberley S. Moore, Watertown $62,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 233 Mill Street, Lewis G. Spicer III and Christa Spicer Matthews, co-trustees of Residual Testamentary Trust, created under last will and testament of Lewis G. Spicer, as owner of Beebee Island Properties, sold to Blakenship LLC, Watertown $450,000
Town of Brownville: 0.18 acres, 310 West Kirby Street, Adam C. Beshures, Watertown, sold to Brandon Kenney and Amy Kenney, Dexter $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.124 acres, 318 Flower Avenue East, Lonny Lynn Douhit and Luciana B. Douhit, Fort Knox, Ky., sold to Keeonna Robinson, Fort Drum $169,900
City of Watertown: Parcel, 311 West Woodruff Street, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Anthony A. Burnash and Rebecca S. Burnash, Sackets Harbor $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 23, 2023:
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 8499 Leray Street, Makerdi G. Charlery and Heidi M. Charlery, Wahiawa, Hawaii, sold to Anna Margaret Bush, Evans Mills $207,000
Town of Champion: 0.5 acres, 32650 Route 3, Kelly M. Brotherton, Carthage, sold to Darren Ashcroft Property Services LLC, Carthage $65,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.17 acres, 442 Ambrose Street, David Lines, Titusville, Fla., sold to Erica Washburn, Sackets Harbor $110,000
Town of Rutland: 1.033 acres, beginning on Middle Road at intersection with County Route 161, Angel M. Ashley, Carthage, sold to Mark Vaughn and Catherine J. Vaughn, Carthage $7,000
Town of Wilna: 0.226 acres, 35137 Route 3, Leon G. Vaughn III, Copenhagan; Lisa G. Vaughn, Watertown; Chanelle B. Vaughn, Carthage; and Stephanie J. Vaughn, Theresa, sold to Mark Vaughn and Catherine J. Vaughn, Carthage $11,000
Town of Pamelia: Parcel, 26145 Allen Drive, Anthony L. Chung and Elizabeth A. Chung, Belton, Texas, sold to Matthew D. Boyce and Jovi Anne Boyce, Troy, N.C. $268,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 190 East Flower Avenue, Travani Construction LLC, Carthage, sold to Patrick J. Scott, Sackets Harbor $196,100
Town of Adams: 2.74 acres, 13722 Route 11, Justin J. Carr, Adams Center, sold to JWBC Properties LLC, Adams Center $600,000
City of Watertown: Parcel, 224 Butterfield Avenue, Christopher T. Reiner, Coolidge, Ariz., sold to Adam D. Ruppe, Watertown $102,500
Town of Theresa: 1 acre, beginning in southeast corner of parcel conveyed to The Flamingo Ridge Irrevocable Trust, Richard Peal, Reading, Pa., sold to Beverly Chamberlain and Randall Gardner, trustees of The Rendezvous Trust, Delevan $19,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 24, 2023:
Town of Clayton: Parcel, 510 Union Street, Kathleen Lane, Dexter, executor of last will and testament of Ronald A. Priestly, sold to Richard Tworek, Whitewright, Texas $160,000
Town of LeRay: 1 acre, 28555 Rogers Road, Mark B. Wood Jr., Fort Wainwright, Alaska, sold to Justin Samuel Mottoshiski and Bethany Lynn Lopatosky, Westminster, Colo. $290,000
Town of Hounsfield: Parcel, 206 West Washington Street, Mathew Corey Oswald, Sackets Harbor, sold to Cynthia D. Scott, Calcium $195,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 4.91 acres, 8765 County Route 8, Sarah J. Byers, Watertown, sold to Jeffrey E. Mosher and Kirsten D. Mosher, Osceola, Wis. $335,000
Town of Champion: 8.5 acres, 19361 County Route 47, Thomas L. Tripp, Greig, sold to Thomas A. Garrett and Sarah Garrett, Antwerp $40,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.97 acres, 33599 County Route 4, Kathryn F. Garnsey, Clayton, sold to Anthony M. Ivey, Clayton $139,000
Towns of Cape Vincent and Lyme: beginning at corner of Justus Belcher’s land, running along road to corner of James Swart’s land, Dale Guidroz, South Euclid, Ohio, sold to Alignment Investments LLC, Mechanicsburg, Pa. $3,500
Town of Orleans: 0.7 acres, beginning at intersection of south margin of Old Westminster Park Road with division line between parcel conveyed to Gary H. Barnett and Donna S. Barnett on the west and east, Gary H. Barnett and Donna S. Barnett, trustees of Barnett Living Trust, Wellesley Island, sold to Mary Pat Adams, Naples, Fla. $83,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 27, 2023:
City of Watertown: 0.091 acres, 513 Holcomb Street, FX Factor LLC, Watertown, sold to Brendan R. Belden and Rachelle A.V. Belden, Watertown $209,000
Town of LeRay: 2.066 acres, 23615 Woodland Drive, Warren J. McManus, Perryburg, Ohio, sold to Robert A. Jenkins and Christina M. Jenkins, Fort Drum $320,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, beginning in easterly margin of Mundy Street at corner of lot sold to Byron E. Gardiner, David L. Aboud, Altoona, Pa., executor of last will and testament of the late Helen L. Bahou, sold to Mic Mac Ventures LLC, Watertown $82,500
Town of Rutland: Parcel, 28587 County Route 69, Genuine Homes LLC, Watertown, sold to Santiago Diaz, Copenhagen $129,900
Town of Hounsfield: 0.46 acres, lot 3, northwest of Vollum Road, Lawler Realty LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jonathan R. Oliva and Stephanie A. Oliva, Sackets Harbor $251,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Feb. 28, 2023:
Town of Wilna: Parcel, 604 Adelaide Street, Matthew Farney, Watertown, sold to Rebekah L. Culp and Brandon L. Culp, Carthage $35,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.91 acres, 4589 Route 289, Deborah A. Hopper, Rochester, sold to Pamela Maas, Ellisburg $22,000
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 172 Ten Eyck Street, Dorothy E. Coleman, Watertown, sold to Matvei A. Orsak, Watertown $178,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel, 11611 County Route 125, Theresa Moore, Chaumont, sold to Mike M. Babcock and Emily A. Babcock, Derry, N.H. $215,000
Town of LeRay: Parcel, 8131 Schell Avenue, Travis Lee Bennett and Gabriela Bennett, Evans Mills, sold to Julian A. Gil, Evans Mills $164,000
Town of Wilna: 0.16 acres, 994 Alexandria Street, Joey Daniels, Amherst; and Nicholas Cassonia and Luanne Cassoni, Angola, sold to Shannon Chandler, Watertown $117,600
Town of Theresa: 1 acre, Sweet Point Road, Richard Peal, Reading, Pa., sold to Nadine Gardner and Robert J. Musselman, trustees of Flamingo Ridge Irrevocable Trust, Brockport $19,000
Town of Lyme: Parcel 1: 6.33 acres, Fire Road 46; and Parcel 2: 7781 State Park Road, Raymond E. Howe and Mary C. Sterling, Rochester, sold to Todd Howe and Ryan Howe, Rochester $70,000
