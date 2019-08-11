The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 29:
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 164 Park Ave., Michael D. VanWormer, Watertown, sold to Joseph Robert Nunez, Watertown $156,750
Town of Lyme: 3.33 acres, Backus Drive, Joanne Hinds, Dexter, sold to Kenneth R. Kellogg, Dexter $5,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.59 acres, off Humphrey Road, Alvin E. Boss, Rochester, sold to Richard C. Healy Jr., Rochester $16,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.14 acres, 199 N. Point St., John W. Whipple, Lyndonville and Laura Belson, Lyndonville, sold to Jason Moore, Shavertown, Pa. and Jeremy Gregory, Hunlock Creek, Pa. $98,000
Village of Carthage: 0.38 acres, 830 Alexandria St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jason Goodman, Lowville $38,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.09 acres, 42755 Mud Lake Camp Road, Paul Sherbino and Christine Sherbino, Sackets Harbor, sold to Edgar Spencer and Patricia A. Spencer, Manlius $140,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 124 Haven St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeff Auerbach and Amanda Auerbach, Watertown $51,001
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.23 acres, 33675 Poplar Tree Bay Road, Danielle A. DiLiberto, Caledonia, as executor of the Alan P. Polisseni estate, sold to Danielle A. DiLiberto, Anthony M. Polisseni and Tina M. Sharp, Scottsville $246,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.98 acres, 26320 Mustard Road, Franklyn R. Marshall and Deborah S. Marshall, Antwerp, sold to Devon Stupp and Sierra Bracewell, Watertown $27,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.37 acres, 59 Champion St., Frederick A. Brotherton, Carthage, sold to Caleb J. Dowling and Roxanne L. Dowling, Calcium $170,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 244 Central St., Hui Mooney, Black River, sold to Courtney Gebo, Watertown $65,000
Village of Ellisburg: 0.74 acres, Joslyn Road, Town of Ellisburg, sold to Scott A. Gokey, Lisa A. Gokey, Kenneth G. Riddle, Lisa S. Riddle, Essex Junction, Vt. $5,002
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 490 S. Meadow St., Olivia M. Thomas, Watertown, sold to Daniel Holder and Jessica Holder, Watertown $97,500
Town of Brownville: 0.09 acre, 23273 Road 1048, James A. Faylo and Sybil P. Faylo, St. Petersburg, Fla., sold to John R. Smith and Marie F. Smith, Brownville $65,000
Village of Black River: 0.84 acres, Maple Street, A. Brown Properties LLC, Watertown, sold to Richard J. Barnett Jr. and Melissa Barnett, Black River $0
Town of Rutland: 1 acre, 31361 County Route 143, Natasha L. Hill, Black River, sold to Jesus Gabriel Garces Ortega and Eric Soto Jr., Fort Drum $183,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 30:
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.43 acres, 152 William St., Lance R. Stetson and Norine H. Stetson, Phenix, Va., sold to Steven R. Londerville II, Watertown $79,900
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.17 acres, Grove Moore Road, Juanita Leidecker, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to Michelle Phillips and Heather Dutko, Webster $22,500
Village of Carthage: 0.17 acres, 320 S. James St., Gary J. Romig and Kimberly S. Romig, Carthage, sold to Melody J. Everly, Carthage $152,500
Town of Brownville: 5.01 acres, 16675 State Route 12E, Michael S. Maj and Christina M. Maj, Rucker, Ala., sold to Robert Gordon Thomas and Olivia M. Thomas, Dexter $207,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 0.95 acres, 43921 Stine Road, Stine Road, 2) 0.17 acres, Stine Road, Thomas M. Atkins, Schenectady, and Alysia G. Cole, Redwood, sold to James R. O’Hara, Redwood $60,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.3 acres, 150 Bay St., Richard R. Bauer, New Port Richey, Fla., sold to David A. Cougler and Rebecca Cougler-Meeks, Rochester $17,500
Town of Hounsfield: 0.98 acres, 17265 Vance Shores Drive S., Mary E. Bisnett, Salisbury, N.C., individually and as executor of the Paul L. Bisnett Jr. estate, sold to Shirley A. Smith, Browns Mills, N.J. $0
Village of West Carthage: 0.21 acres, 87 Champion St., Robert J. Hazard, Croghan, sold to Garrett Lundy and Joyce Lundy, Carthage $167,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.46 acres, 1 Martin Ave., John J. Oakes and Danielle L. Oakes, Deferiet, sold to Jennifer L. Marshall and Brandon C. Marshall, Carthage $188,999
Town of Alexandria: 0.7 acres, 20623 St. Lawrence Park Road, Donald R. Koenke and Miriam Koenke, as trustees of the Koenke Family Revocable Trust, Tavares, Fla., sold to Randy G. Raetz and Gordon A. Erway Jr., Victor $1,025,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.13 acres, 571 Fairbanks St, 2) 0.07 acres, 567 Fairbanks St., James C. Cox and Anne E. Cox, Adams, sold to Fairbnks Riverfront LLC, Watertown $0
Town of Orleans: 12.61 acres, 19552 County Route 12, Timothy I. Filiatrault and Nicole M. Filiatrault, LaFargeville, sold to Steven McConnell and Elaine McConnell, Theresa $152,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 31:
Town of Clayton and Cape Vincent: 11.4 acres, 10870 County Route 9, Timothy A. Farley, Carthage, as referee for Robert B. Strunk, sold to Federal National Mortgage Association, Plano, Texas $154,270
Town of Orleans: 15 acres, 18451 Black Creek Road, Victor F. Natali IV, LaFargeville, sold to Jason F. Kantorik and Stefanie N. Kantorik, Broadway, N.C $249,600
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 734 Gotham St., Noel R. Mattingly and Christa L. Mattingly, Watertown, sold to Gregory T. Jensen and Danielle S. Jensen, Massena $128,200
Town of Alexandria: Three parcels: 1) 10.53 acres, Northwest of Hanni Road, 2) 174.82 acres, 23156 Shoulette Road, 3) 0.44 acres, Shoulette Road, Larry G. Bowles, Redwood, sold to Sterling M. Garlock, Alexandria Bay $90,000
Town of Brownville: 42 acres, State Route 12E, Isaiah Damon, Watertown, sold to John Ososkalo, Brownville $55,000
Town of Champion: 7.27 acres, 33220 Lamb Road, Dennis G. Quinn and Claudia J. Quinn, Carthage, sold to Charles J. Oliver and Kyla B. Oliver, Carthage $239,900
Town of LeRay: Unknown acres, County Route 32, Squeelin Pig Inc., Evans Mills, sold to Eric Michael Da Silva and Abigail Rachel Widrick Da Silva, Watertown $203,000
City of Watertown: 0.21 acres, 103 Thompson Blvd., David A. Gutierrez, Peachtree City, Ga., sold to James Mattson and Tao Fan, Watertown $130,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 421-423 W. Mullin St., Janet Louise Stryker, Watertown, sold to Brittany N. Koelmel, Watertown $80,000
Village of Theresa: 0.5 acres, 311 Main St., U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., Irving, Texas, sold to Bryan Balk, Alexandria Bay $10,250
City of Watertown: 0.08 acres, 1015 Huntington St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Anaheim, Calif., sold to Danthi Tran, Philadelphia $7,000
City of Watertown: 0.22 acres, 326 S. Pleasant St., Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, sold to Stacey Garrett, Watertown $42,500
Town of Champion: 46.35 acres, 34150 Sayre Road, Justin J. Barbarito and Julia D. Barbarito, Carthage, sold to Elton F. Hammond and Jennifer N. Hammond, Fort Drum $230,000
Town of Brownville: 43.85 acres, Perch Lake Road, Mari L. Cecil and Cynthia E. Brenon, Watertown, sold to Maureen B. Connor and Patricia A. Connor, Watertown $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 1:
Village of Adams: 0.5 acres, 51 Liberty St., Douglas M. Claflin Jr., Adams and Sandra Lyn Panetta, Zephyr Hills, Fla., sold to Brandon D. Claflin and Nicole M. Claflin, Adams $40,000
Town of Hounsfield: 41.77 acres, Youngs Road, Kim G. Allen and Jennifer L. Allen, Sackets Harbor, sold to North Harbor Properties, Sackets Harbor $267,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.6 acre, 385-421 S. Point St., Mary L. Higgins and Nicholas M. Zulak, as trustees of the Oak Tree Trust, Cape Vincent, sold to George E. Cookson and Donna Jeanne Cookson, Arden, N.C. $175,000
Village of Carthage: 0.13 acres, 839 Edwards St., Jeremy Jason White, North Chesterfield, Va., sold to Michala L. Stanton, Carthage $60,240
Town of Watertown: 1.7 acres, 19612 Hillside Drive, William D. Marilley and Andrea T. Marilley, Watertown, sold to Michael D. VanWormer and Brandy M. VanWormer $273,000
Town of Adams: 0.9 acres, 14050 County Route 66, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washingston, D.C., sold to Mark Parent and Wendy Parent, Adams $33,500
Village of Adams: 1.62 acres, 29 S. Main St.,Deborah A. Shaw, Adams, sold to Paul Sherbino and Christine Sherbino, Sackets Harbor $175,000
City of Watertown: 0.37 acres, 119 S. Meadow St., Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Frederick, Md., sold to Nga Nguyen, Watertown $40,000
Village of Cape Vincent: Two parcels: 1) 0.25 acres, 26 Murray St., 2) 0.31 acres, Murray Street, Kevin H. Garrett, Chaumont, sold to Darlene M. Vogel, Cape Vincent $126,500
City of Watertown: 1.5 acres, 1417 Sunset Ridge, Charles K. Stone, Verona, Wis., and Gale A. Stone, Stoughton, Wis., sold to Christopher Reeves and Adrienne Graham, Syracuse $256,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Aug. 2:
Village of Antwerp: 0.46 acres, Madison Ave., Michael L. Stoffel and Judy A. Stoffel, Antwerp, sold to Christopher Sands and Kristie Sands, Antwerp $10,000
Town of Theresa: 3.07 acres, 40491 Cross Road, Casey Andrew Stevens, San Antonio, Texas, sold to John Michael Bieber, Theresa $0
Town of Rutland: 0.47 acres, 30172 Burnash Ave., Gary W. Bartlett and JoAnn Abbass Bartlett, Felts Mills, sold to Jan Wainwright, Cortland, and Aimee Blair, Edwardsburg, Mich. $0
Town of Lyme: 0.32 acres, 6553 Failing Shores Lane, Michael J. Keefe and Nancy Keefe, Watertown, sold to Timothy R. Walberger and Julie M. Clarke, Manlius $122,500
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 1387 Cosgrove St., Michael D. Hodkinson and Anne M. Hodkinson, Watertown, sold to Andrew W. Smith and Susan E. Smith, Watertown $146,000
Village of Clayton: 0.38 acres, 880 James St., Robert D. Bastian Jr., as trustee of the Mary E. Bastian Trust, Clayton, sold to Donata Williams, Clayton $50,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 173 E. Main St., East Side Apartments, Corp., Adams, sold to Reban Holdings LLC, Watertown $80,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.4 acres, Bayview Place, Henry Mountain LLC, Sackets Harbor, sold to Christopher M. Bradley and Susan K. Bradley, Watertown $165,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.2 acres, Shore Drive, Town of Ellisburg, sold to John W. Allen, Belleville $2,760
Town of Pamelia: 4 acres, 25625 Investors Drive, Apex Mortgage Corp., Horsham, Pa., sold to 25625 Investors Dr LLC, Watertown $155,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 663 S. Hamilton St., Kenneth R. Scott, Watertown, sold to Madelyn Idelia Scott, Watertown $20,000
Village of Clayton: 0.06 acres, 320 James St., Therese A. Christensen, as trustee of the Christensen Living Trust, Clayton, sold to H. Enterprises LLC, Baldwinsville $154,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.32 acres, 7382 Allard Road, Jeffrey J. Rivett, Adams, individually and as executor of the Carolyn M. Rivett estate, Belleville, sold to Curvin L. Horst and Linda L. Horst, Belleville $28,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.49 acres, 315 E. Main St., Michael R. Lavarnway and Meggan A. Lavarnway, Sackets Harbor, sold to Stephanie M. Duerr, Watertown $158,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.62 acres, County Route 194, Harold J. Reed and Bonnie L. Reed, Antwerp, sold to Robert G. Buckley and Lori K. Buckley, Antwerp $1
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 12:
Town of Croghan: 5532 Meadow Lane, M’Lis Traver, sold to Thomas H. Powers Jr. $11
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 13:
Town of Croghan: 6057 Meadow Lane, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to Anarita Botelho $15,995
Village of Lowville: 7612 E. State St., Nancy A. Renodin estate, sold to James A. Martin $96,000
Town of Lowville: East Road Ext., Thomas L. Stanton, sold to James P. Staring $25,000
Town of Lowville: 6643 East Road Ext., Thomas L. Stanton, sold to James P. Staring $110,000
Town of New Bremen: 7281 River Road, Gary L. Kortright, sold to Gary L. Kortright $2,450
Town of Watson: 7726 Douglas Road, Robert E. Clement, sold to Jason A. Cobb $26,500
Town of West Turin: 3335 Harris Road, Jeffrey M. Shafer, sold to Christopher D. Skipper $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 14:
Town of Diana: 14380 Maple St., Alan D. Knack, sold to Jeffrey S. Reed $137,000
Town of Montague: Liberty Road, Robin L. Cummings, sold to Heather Belknap $4,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 17:
Village of Lowville: 5538 Shady Ave., Matthew Haag, sold to Jessica J. Kidder $1
Town of Lyonsdale: 1444 Buck Lake Road, U.S. Bank N.A., sold to Brandon Ely $23,000
Town of Watson: 6435 E. Shore Road, Richard C. Cummings Trust Number One, sold to Jennifer Condrey $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 20:
Town of Diana: 12962 Kimballs Mill Road, Apryl Paul, sold to Royal E. LaLonde $1,800
Village of Lowville: 5466 Elm St., Laurie E. Schoenhut, sold to Charles A. Palmer II $0
Town of Martinsburg: 6514 Deforest Ave., Andrew J. Raymond, sold to Robert J. Hulbert $118,720
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 21:
Town of Diana: 12392 Arnoldville Road, Scott P. Hamilton, sold to Jeffrey Sheltray $90,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 22:
Town of Denmark: 2020 Doran Road, Carl W. Doolittle, sold to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $79,713
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 23:
Village of Lowville: 7639 Park Ave., Amy S. Marti, sold to Joan E. Davis $1
Village of Lowville: 5397 Bostwick St., Allison J. Millard, sold to Laurie M. Turck $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 24:
Town of Denmark: 9345 State Route 26, Alvin J. Roggie, sold to Austin T. Kottcamp $80,000
Town of Greig: 8200 Red Pine Point Road, Kieffer Revocable Living Trust, sold to William Scott Saroodis $290,000
Town of Lowville: 4040 State Route 177, Aaron Hertzler, sold to Levi Hertzler $325,000
Town of Osceola: 1787 Osceola Road, Francis E. Buczek, sold to Jason Harrington $0
Town of Osceola: 1564 Osceola Road, Douglas C. Diehl, sold to Michael J. Egan $25,000
Town of Pinckney: 1488 Pinckney Road, John C. Klingerman, sold to Kenneth Gaines Jr. $7,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 25:
Town of Greig: 9704 Copper Lake Road Ext., Lynne D. McCreight, sold to Greene Family Revocable Trust $1
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 16, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.21 acres, Westerly boundary of State Street with the former southerly boundary of Ford Street, Gilbert J. Jones, president of Jones-Trombley Development Corp., Plattdsburgh, sold to Skelly New Adventure LLC, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of DePeyster: 0.62 acres, 4343 County Route 10, David A. Liscum, DePeyster, sold to Elizabeth A. Stiles, Heuvelton $59,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 595 County Route 34, CR 2018 LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Charles E. Hollis Jr., Ogdensburg $24,200
Town of Brasher: 0.47 acres, 31 Locke St., Sindy St. Hilaire (f/k/a Sindy Afriat), Brasher Falls, sold to Christopher M. Brand and Kelsey B. Brand, Potsdam $71,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 67 Leroy St., Lawrence R. Wheelock, Potsdam, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Virginia Beach, Va. $216,823
Town of Colton and Clifton: Four parcels, 1885 Route 56, Green Mountain Adirondack Timberlands LLC, c/o Domain Timber Advisors LLC, Atlanta, Ga., sold to The Conservation Fund, Arlington, Va. $1,313,245
Town of Stockholm: 15.92 acres, 149 Curtis Road, William L. LaLonde, Jane B. LaLond, and Jane M. Barber-LaLonde, Parishville, sold to Sean S. Smithand Amanda S. Fiacco, Norwood $234,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 17, 2019:
Village of Norwood: 1.14 acre, 67 N. Main St., Daniel Quandt, East Chatham, sold to Blake A. Tatom and Diane E. Sochia, Beaumont, Calif. $150,000
Town of Pitcairn: 80.6 acres, 452 Garrison Road, Christian Andrade and Olivia Andrade, Fayetteville, sold to Thomas R. VanZandt, Rutland, Vt. $180,000
Village of Canton: 0.3 acres, 18 Cleaveland Ave., James. W. Leonard II, Canton, sold to North Country Savings Bank, Canton $113,707
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 20, 2019:
Town of Canton: 71.48 acres, State Highway 310, Joseph Eisele Jr. and Amy A. Thompson, Canton, sold to Joel Howie and Rebecca A. Henderson-Howie, Canton $15,000
Town of Parshville: 55.07 acres, 180 Lenny Road, Robert G. and Mary T. Guyette, Potsdam, sold to Robert G. and Katherine J. Schleider, Sicklerville, N.J. $301,910
Town of Norfolk: 100 acres, 298 Grantville Road, Kaitlin R. Premo, Norfolk, sold to Hahlil A. Rayme, Hollywood, Fla. $122,500
Town of Louisville: 2.3 acres, 6 Lincoln Drive, Rene and Denise Neves, Massena, sold to Darren P. and Denise D. Gamache, Ogdensburg $127,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 21, 2019:
Town of Colton: Parcel, 4 Road 4, Jennifer Moore, Canton, sold to Elias F. and Amanda L. White, Canton, $160,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.25 acres, Johnstown Street, Robert J. and Lynn M. Heywood, Richmond, Utah, sold to Levi J. and Jaime L. Rasplicka, Gouverneur $137,000
Town of Lisbon: 7.26 acres, 1797 County Route 28, Robert J. and Roberta U. Marshall, Lisbon, sold to Nicholas Teneyck and Emily McLellan, Ogdensburg $300,000
Town of Louisville: 0.27 acres, 754 County Route 39, Nancy Charleston, executor of estate of the late Donald J. Compo, Louisville, and Tammy Compo, Chase Mills, sold to Patricia L. LaRock, Massena $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 22, 2019:
Town of Norfolk: 11 acres, Trippanyville Road, Gene and Terry Shantie, Raymondville, sold to Brad Premo, Norfolk $8,000
Town of Canton: 1 acre, 328 Morley Potsdam Road, Trudy Bishop (Trudy Ann Wilson), Canton, sold to Blake T. Todd, Canton $57,500
Town of Hopkingon: 0.04 acres, 11 Circle Road, Earnest Wood, Potsdam, Thelma J. Wood, Cossayuna, Dolores E. Roberts, Nicholville, and Nola S. Ercole, South Colton, sold to Susan R. and Harry Lloyd Beatty Jr., Potsdam $15,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.05 acres, 1194 County Route 25, Randy G. Thayer, Winthrop, and Loretta A. Thayer, Richville, sold to Michael P. Thayer, DeKalb Junction $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 11.57 acres, 111 Obrien Road, R. Jonathan Fairbanks Jr., Silver Spring, Md, sold to Ronald Page, d/b/a Garden Place Estates, Potsdam $300,000
Town of Edwards: 0.27 acres, 2201 County Route 24, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Christopher L. and Kary A. Blanes, Edwards $7,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.19 acres, 9 State St., Kathleen Lawliss, Peru, sold to Sheryl Lichtenstein, Goshen $100,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, State Street, Rachael Bagley, administrator of estate for late Arthur McMonagle, sold to James. N. and Hannah L. Smith, Ogdensburg $67,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 23, 2019:
Town of Hopkinton: 28.62 acres, Hayden Road, LeAnn Garrow, f/n/a LeAnn Sharp, and Christopher J. Sharp, surviving heirs of the late Mark A. Sharp, and Chsristopher J. Sharp, Hammond, sold to Michelle and John Boots, Potsdam $6,250
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 288 W. Main St., Paul F. and Nancy Cutuli, Corona, Calif., sold to Northern Arc Properties LLC, Altmar $22,750
Town of DeKalb: 110.25 acres, 4230 Route 11, Noah D. and Mattie M. Yoder, DeKalb Junction, sold to Eli J. and Elizabeth L. Yoder, DeKalb Junction $105,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.5 acres, 65 Livingston Road, Beth Ann C. Rice, West Stockholm, sold to Mathew R. and Jessica M. Carista, Ogdensburg $149,900
Town of Potsdam: 23 acres, 588 Bagdad Road, Estella G. Bray, Phoenix, sold to Eric and Samantha Medved, Potsdam $195,000
Town of Canton: 0.319 acres, 62 Miner St., Jennifer K. Forelli, Rye, sold to 62 Miner III LLC, Rye $96,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 1025 County Route 50, Sally Mulvana, as guardian of Leah Weller, Malone, sold to Sally Mulvana, Malone $95,000
Town of Brahser: Parcel, 11 County Route 50, Sally Mulvana, as guardian of Leah Weller, Malone, sold to Sally Mulvana, Malone $65,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 45 Murray Road, Sally Mulvana, as guardian of Leah Weller, Malone, sold to Sally Mulvana, Malone $77,000
Town of Madrid: 2 acres, 3665 County Route14, David F. Phillips, Madrid, sold to Jerry I. Bregg and Buaphan Pratheep, Norfolk $19,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.