The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 12:
Village of Theresa: 0.24 acres, 109 Mill St., Adam R. Matteson, Lowville, as referee for Joy Duff, Gwenda Duff, Courtney Duff, Miranda Duff, and Michael Duff, sold to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., Oklahoma City, Okla. $68,637
Town of Lorraine: 4 acres, 3495 French Settlement Road, Janet Willix, Lorraine, sold to Daniel W. Moore and Lesha L. Moore, Lorraine $0
Village of West Carthage: 1.16 acres, 49 Liberty St., BJ O’Connor Properties LLC, Carthage, sold to Samuel Alicea Jr., Lowville $63,900
City of Watertown: 0.04 acre, 448 S. Pleasant St., Matthew A. Goettel, Rodman, as referee for Daniel Hensley, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $82,431
Village of Black River: 1.45 acres, 28553 State Route 3, Robert H. Carter, doing business as Carter Company, Tyler, Texas, sold to Magdovitz Agency Inc., Cordova, Tenn. $0
Town of Lorraine: 0.78 acres, 20707 County Route 93, Janet P. Castor Willix, Lorraine, sold to Bilkey L. Moore, Lorraine $37,500
Town of LeRay: 4.96 acres, 30290 Rockbrook Road, Edward W. Elling Jr., Friendship, sold to Kristi L. Filkins, Evans Mills $122,000
Town of Theresa: 56.5 acres, West of County Route 46, Judith L. Schappell-Wincott, Bath, Pa., sold to Derrick Dodds, Theresa $30,000
City of Watertown: 0.44 acres, 135-137 Paddock St., Kathleen A. Evans, Watertown, sold to Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr. and Elizabeth Hartley Bonisteel Schweitzer, Chaumont $185,000
Town of Lyme: 2.05 acres, 28364 Three Mile Point Road, Alan D. Jones, Chaumont, sold to Sean A. Iles, Clayton $139,900
Village of Clayton: 3.84 acres, State Street, Carrier Ridge LLC, Clayton, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust, Inc., Clayton $25,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.3 acres, 968 Schmeer Road, John P. McGeehan, Fairfax, Va., as administrator of the Philip H. Brown estate and the Judith Webster Clarke estate, sold to Scott M. Casler and Carla Fowler, Watertown $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 1157 Academy St., Robert J. Slye, Watertown, as referee for Gary N. Klinger and Sharon T. Klinger, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $158,052
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.16 acres, 67 High St., Peter Cavallario and Brenda Cavallario, Watertown, sold to Jessica Johnson, Bristol, Vt. $15,000
Town of Clayton: 0.92 acres, 37373 Greenizen Road, Rick J. Davidson, Clayton, sold to Michael C. Lefevere, Reston, Va. $117,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 13:
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 190 Bishop St., Nicholas P. Pelletier, Riverside, R.I., sold to Daniel June Choi, Lawton, Okla. $157,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.44 acres, 13 Bolton Ave., Terry J. Robb and Pamela D. Robb, Pennellville, sold to John T. Kielecki Jr. and Patricia B. Kielecki, Alexandria Bay $110,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 741 Cadwell St., Kathleen L. Chevier, Watertown, sold to Patrick J. Ritz and Stephanie Ritz, Watertown $141,500
Town of Theresa: 145 acres, State Route 37, George F. Davis, Theresa, sold to Justin F. Davis, Theresa $78,000
Town of Theresa: 5 acres, 43074 State Route 37, Gerald Thomas Rice, Fort Drum, sold to Austin Ballard and Elizabeth Ballard, Fort Wainwright, Alaska $257,500
Town of Wilna: 0.31 acres, 35983 State Route 3, Town of Wilna, Carthage, sold to John R. Charbonneau, Carthage $40,000
Town of Henderson: Unknown acres, Lasher Road, Foundation for Paternal Rights Inc., Alexandria, Va., sold to Doris Garcia, Fairport $40,000
Town of Pamelia: 11.01 acres, 22571 Knowlesville Road Ext., Robert B. Horbacz, Glen Park, sold to Jose Pena and Diane Pena, Watertown $1
Town of Cape Vincent: Three parcels: 1) 0.06 acre, 6021 Riverview Ext., 2) 0.07 acre, Riverview Drive, 3) 0.11 acre, South of Riverview Drive, Karol L. Haag-Vito, Edward D. Haag, William E. Haag, Karen A. Kushner, and Marilyn Haag, individually and as sole distributees and beneficiaries of the William Henry estate, Webster, sold to Darryl Dillenback and Sylvia Dillenback, North Canton, Ohio $165,000
Town of Brownville: 1) “Parcel A,” 1.04 acres, 21126 County Route 59, 2) “Parcel B,” 0.08 acre, County Route 59, Mary Clare Ehde, as administrator of the William J. O’Kane estate, Baldwinsville, sold to Anne Lent, East Syracuse $115,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 1.03 acres, 33713 County Route 46, 2) 1.23 acres, County Route 46, Jesse J. Pridgen and Karen L. Pridgen, Theresa, sold to Jessica Tutt, Theresa $28,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.96 acres, 29356 Lake View Drive, John L. Bartlett and Sally M. Bartlett, Alexandria Bay, sold to Jon Honsinger, Alexandria $315,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.26 acres, 391 Elm St., Susan Goodburlet, Conesus, Joyce Ripley, Livonia, Judith Widener, Churchville, and Janice Hyde, Conesus, sold to Marie C. Vanderbrook, Rochester $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 14:
Village of Black River: 0.37 acres, 168 Howe St., Jennifer J. Bossuot, Felts Mills, sold to Jeffrey K. Buono and Gabrielle N. Buono, Wahiawa, Hawaii $161,600
Town of Orleans: 5.13 acres, Hax Road, David Pitts, Redwood, sold to Cheryl Phelps, Chaumont $3,000
Town of Brownville: 1.4 acres, 17538 Coutny Route 59, Shirley Rowe, Dexter, sold to Mark W. Stahl, Dexter $126,000
Town of Hounsfield: Two parcels totaling 10.19 acres, 17775 Cady Road, Norman Johnston and Deborah Johnston, Adams Center, sold to Caleb R. Gardner, Calcium $250,000
Town of Orleans: 0.68 acres, 43302 County Route 100, Frances Lockhart-Monson, Fineview, sold to David Chapman, Cazenovia $159,000
Town of Orleans: 1.6 acres, County Route 100, David Chapman, Cazenovia, sold to James I. Webb, Sherburne $1
Town of Ellisburg: 1.3 acres, 3651 County Route 87, Jean Groff, Mannsville, sold to Anthony Posten, Stroudsburg, Pa. $27,000
Town of Champion: 257.5 acres, 31661 Rutland Hollow Road, Mark Freeman and Joan Freeman, Black River, sold to Andrew S. Gamble, Carthage $360,000
Town of Clayton: 0.84 acres, Heritage Drive, Gerald Francis Ingerson and Mary Ingerson-Mulchy, as trustees of the Gertrude Ingerson Trust, Alexandria Bay, sold to Victor F. Natali III and Mary E. Natali, LaFargeville $28,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acre, V351 S. Hamilton St., Vickie L. Binaxas and Barbara Binaxas, Watertown, sold to Carlos Chediak, Watertown $0
Town of Theresa: 2.34 acres, Silver Street Road, Brenda G. Parrish, Ocean City, Md., sold to Justin M. Wise, Theresa $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 121 Flower Ave. W., Jeffrey G. Dupree and Witney L. Dupree, Tampa, Fla., sold to James Shelton and Kelly Shelton, Watertown $121,900
City of Watertown: 0.04 acres, 520 Waite Ave., Marion Duff, Lexington, Ky., sold to Eduardo Rolando Perez Ramirez, Woodside $12,000
Town of Theresa: 72.83 acres, Silver Street Road, Roswell P. Steele, Adams Center, Leon E. Steele Jr., Woodville,and Timothy J. Steele, Adams, sold to Justin M. Wise, Theresa $50,000
Town of LeRay: 5.22 acres, 26741 Kiser Road, Kyle A. Peene and Danielle E. Pelletier, El Paso, Texas, sold to Michael L. Wilson, Theresa $133,000
City of Watertown: Four parcels: 1) 0.09 acre, 1108 Sheridan St., 2) 0.09 acre, 47 Sheridan St., 3) 0.09 acre, 49 Sheridan St., 4) 0.11 acre, 39 West St., Sandra J. Hayslett, Watertown, sold to Scott G. Jeffers, Watertown $5,000
Town of LeRay: 0.53 acres, State Route 283, Taylor Park, LLC, Carthage, sold to Thomas Beirl, Watertown $245,000
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 232 Winslow St., Rik A. Carreira, Watertown, sold to Mengqi Wang, Watertown $117,600
Town of Alexandria: 1.54 acres, 47359 Sunset Drive, Anne M. Mowers, Camillus, sold to Kevin R. Bowman and Jayne M. Bowman, Ocala, Fla. $590,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Nov. 15:
Town of Watertown: 1.7 acres, 21885 County Route 60, Katy E. Troester, Sackets Harbor, and Alicia J. Trate, Watertown, sold to Robert Scott Dupell and Patricia Faye Dupell, Watertown $235,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.6 acres, 21603 Linden Cove Ext., Edwina Campbell Kinchington, Presto, Pa.. as executor of the G. Billie Campbell Lerner estate, sold to Charles K. Loya and Bonnie C. Loya, Washington, Pa. $550,000
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 740 Hancock St., Adam Matteson, Lowville, as referee for Christine M. Hunter, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla. $76,005
Village of Mannsville: 0.25 acres, 104 Lilac Park Drive, Stephenson R. Bellinger and Jessica E. Bellinger, Newport News, Va., sold to George Cedar Jr., Lorraine $30,000
City of Watertown: 1.31 acres, 165 Mechanic St., Husky Property Management LLC, Watertown, sold to Allen Kosoff, Syracuse $0
Town of LeRay: 0.51 acres, 26775 State Route 3, James M. Kelly, Watertown, sold to John C. Ruttan and Sharon E. Ruttan, LaFargeville $190,000
Town of LeRay: 0.8 acres, State Route 283, Taylor Park LLC, Carthage, sold to Neil H. Sitenga Jr. and Un Y. Sitenga, Rice Lake, Wis. $277,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 336 S. Meadow St., Jane Tauroney Mostert, Menands, and Dorothy M. Tauroney, Albany, sold to Michaela B. Schied, Theresa $83,500
Village of Carthage: 0.41 acres, 410 N. Clinton St., U.S. Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., sold to Margaret R. Mendoza, Spreckels, Calif. $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 3:
Town of Diana: 8023 Washington St., County of Lewis Industrial Development Agency, sold to the Development Authority of the North Country $350,000
Town of Montague: Gardner Road, Sally Hooper, sold to John A. Richardson $0
Town of Osceola: 1316 Mary St., Mark D. Wells, sold to Jeremy Larkin $200,000
Town of Watson: 6967 Austin Road, Joseph S. Barton, sold to Darin R. Haas $84,900
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 4:
Village of Port Leyden: 3310 Quarry St., Jeff Moore, sold to RMBS REO Holdings LLC $87,770
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 5:
Town of Greig: 7645 Hiawatha Lake Road, William B. Helmer, sold to Gary R. Hamilton $25,000
Town of Lewis: Fish Creek Road, Carol Seelman estate, sold to Ervin J. Seelman III $26,904
Town of Montague: McDonald Road, Lester J. Bresnahan estate, sold to The Farino Trust $22,900
Town of Montague: McDonald Road, Barbara Z. Bresnahan, sold to The Farino Trust $27,900
Town of New Bremen: 8249 Van Amber Road, Richard Mann, sold to Holly A. Sorenson $0
Town of Osceola: 1067 N. Osceola Road, Nicholas J. Martin, sold to Ruben Espinosa $27,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 6: 7
Town of Croghan: Effley Dam Road, Jadwin Revocable Living Trust, sold to Gwenyth A. Edwards $0
Town of Croghan: 10506 Auble Road, William A. Zehr, sold to Michael Lyndaker Jr. $156,000
Village of Castorland: 4936 State Route 410, M&D Moshier Irrevocable Trust, sold to Mackenzie A. Madore $158,620
Town of Lewis: 1780 Fish Creek Road, Carol Seelman estate, sold to John A. Sawyer $240,000
Town of Watson: 6736 Independence Drive, Gary F. Niedzielski, sold to Keith Klein $28,500
Town of Watson: 6396 Taylor Road, Donna M. Matteson, sold to Sandra J. Sexton $69,000
Village of Lyons Falls: 3862 Franklin St., Connie L. Jordan, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs $0
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 23, 2019:
Village of Gounverneur: 0.7 acres, Route 11 and Factory Street, Terry J. Scott, Gouverneur, sold to Tiffany J. Waite, Gouverneur $59,000
Town of Russell: 0.073 acres, paved portion of the West Road, Christopher T. Bradford, executor of the estate of the late Henry N. Bradford, sold to Shannon N. Desellems, Potsdam $71,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, between mile square lotes 32 and 42, Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Donna Ruth Jadlos, Winthrop $10,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, southerly of Cemetery Road, John Moore, Ogdensburg, sold to Brandon R. Wells, Ogdensburg $58,500
Town of Stockholm: Three parcels, parts of mile square lot 4, Terry Lynn Barnes, Norfolk, sold to Casey J. Donaldson, Rensselaer Falls $67,500
Town of Louisville: 3.7 acres, Willard Road, Joseph A. Lafreniere, Chase Mills, and Diane Sekula, Nashua, N.H., sold to Scott J. Langille and Luanne B. Langille, Marcellus $51,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 82 Liberty Ave., David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Jamie Crosby, Massena $5,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 84 Liberty Ave., David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Jarika Donalis, Massena $22,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 24, 2019:
Town of Waddington: 0.88 acres, sputh of Clark Avenue, R&G Realty, Waddington, sold to Justin D. Palmer and Britney R. Palmer, Waddington $19,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 3, block b, as shon and delineated on map 1 of Westwood, William Toth and Diane Toth, Massena, sold to Thomas A. Champion, Gouverneur $172,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, part of block 15, Yves Dupont and Mary Lou Dupont, Heuvelton, sold to Richard A. Tacchino, Heuvelton $90,000
Town of Gouverneur: 3.79 acres, Lockie Road, Kurt Hartle, Gouverneur, sold to Matthew V. Tobin and Olga J. Tobin, Lake Wales, Fla. $225,000
Town of Fine: 1/3 acre, part of lot 5, section 14, township 9, great tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Louis W. Thornton and Beverly Thornton, Star Lake, sold to Duwayne H. Durham and Rebecca Durham, trustees of Dr. Adirondack Land Trust, Fine $15,000
Town of Hopkinton: 2.07 acres, northwest boundary of Route 72, Maria D. Morrison, Potsdam, sold to Brandon Sochia and Heather M. Sochia, North Lawrence $3,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.01 acres, northerly of Route 68 (Canton-Ogdensburg Road), Donald Caufield and Mary Ann Caufield, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael R. Langstaff and Lynn E. Langstaff, Cicero $51,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 25, 2019:
Town of Colton: Parcel, east bounds of right-of-way leading to Beaver Point Camp, Aurita Sitzler, Apex, N.C., sold to Donald J. Cannamela Jr. and Emily Brouwer, Potsdam $190,000
Town of Canton: 3.67 acres, mile square 4 of the tenth range, Lori Ricalton, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Lisa Marie Ricalton Robindeau, Fairport, soldt o Rebecca B. LaFlair, Potsdam $88,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, Kelley (Emeryville) Road, Alicia A. Reed, Gouverneur, sold to Vernon W. Fuller III, Gouverneur $25,000
Vilalge of Massena: Parcel, Survey Map, Subdivision of part of Defense Housing Project NY-30082, Timmy J. Currier, Massena, executor of the last will of the late Debra Beaulieu, sold to Travis Stone and Danielle Stone, Massena $45,000
Town of Colton: 0.14 acres, section 14 of township 10, Edward R. Dominy, Colton, sold to Paul Jarvis and Lisa Langtry, Norwood $142,500
Town of Pierrepont: 1.11 acres, lot 3, Robert L. Hewey and Alice M. Hewey, Hannawa Falls, sold to John R. Peacock and Michele M. Peacock, Massena $173,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 26, 2019:
Town of Russell: 12.65 acres, portion of lot 13 upon “Map of Alexander O. Brodies Tract in the North part of Russell,” Levi Miller and Anna Miller, Whitesville, sold to Eric Robinson, Russell $30,000
Town of Macomb: Two parcels, 0.38 acres and 0.41 acres, Linda Love, Gouverneur, Gary Wight, Canton, Joann Whitaker, Pulaski, and Lee Wight, Meriden, Conn.; sold to Timothy L. Matice and Lynn K. Matice, Gouverneur $55,000
Town of Edwards: 0.35 acres, at concrete monument marked “M-40-41,” Linda K. Camidge, Gouverneur, sold to Diane M. Dixon, Durant, Okla. $61,500
Village of Gouverneur: 0.5 acres, Beckwith Street, Joshua Kirby, Gouverneur, sold to Richard J. Lyons and Julie Lyons, Gouverneur $83,500
Town of Parishville: Two parcels, 2.34 acres and 7 acres, Valerie I. Waite, Norfolk, sold to John A. Waite, Parishville $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 623 Main St., block 149, lot 5, Ryan J. Herron, Ogdensburg, sold to Barbara Morley, Colony, Texas $73,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.63 acres, part of mile square lot 31, Kristina B. Kelly-Snow, Winthrop, sold to Robert R. Fournier and Kelsie R. St. Louis, Potsdam $234,000
Village of Massena: 0.23 acres, lot 4, block A on “Northview, Village of Massena” phase 1, Linda B. Hyde, Wadsworth, Ohio, and Bruce J. Burditt, Malone, sold to Rickey O. Lavalley and Naomi M. Lavalley, Massena $52,500
Town of Louisville: Four parcels, NRZ REO VI Corp., St. Petersburg, Fla., sold to Lyndsi Comins and John Hall, Bangor, Maine $55,000
Town of Fine: 63.8 acres, north part of subdivision 3 lot, 28 east half of township 12, grat tract 3 of Macombs Purchase, Public Square Inc., Carthage, sold to Rhonda E. Laparr, Harrisville $53,000
Town of Lawrence: 2 acres, Driscoll Road, Billie-Joel Wells, Constantia, sold to Donna D. Dennis, Massena, and Michael Dennis, Liverpool $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 29, 2019:
Town of Canton: 2 acres, 250 Irish Settlement Road, Helene J. Verreault, Canton, sold to Scott Denne, Canton $135,000
Town of Fowler: 1.69 acres, centerline of a right of way at intersection, James R. Forsythe and Terry A. Forsythe, Gouverneur, sold to Ronald R. Goodman and Vivian P. Goodman, Ocala, Fla. $163,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, southwest corner of parcel conveyed by Robert L. Squires to DeLuxe Trucking Company, Ronald Daggett and Ashley Daggett, Massena, sold to Robinson R. Family Properties LLC, Utica $52,000
Town of DeKalb: 16.93 acres, northwest corner of tax parcel 130.003-1-4.2 and northeast corner of land conveyed to Piece of Mine LLC, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Troy A. Trombly, Lake Charles, La. $55,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, bounded by Route 58, Cheryl A. Halladay and Ronald W. Halladay, Edwards, sold to Nicholas C. Halladay and Devlin M. halladay, Harrisville $115,000
Town of Canton: 0.712 acres, northerly line of Judson Street, Alan Draper and Patricia Ellis, Canton, sold to Christopher P. Marquart and Emily D. Marquart, Canton $245,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 12, south side of Babcock Street, Michael A. Macauley, executor of last will and testamanet to the late Dorothy R. Macaulay, sold to James R. Forsythe and Terry A. Forsythe, Gouverneur $80,000
Town of Potsdam: 75 square rods of land, Prospect Street, Todd M. Thomas and MaryJo Thomas, trustees of Todd and MaryJo Thomas Living Trust, Rome, sold to Jessica Heck, Potsdam $69,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.58 acres, westerly bounds of Pierrepont Avenue, Ira M. Weissman and Evelyn Weissman, Potsdam, sold to David Hurlbut and Tasha M. Bernard $315,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, St. Lawrence River Road, Brian Bernard, North Richland Hills, Texas, solt to Lucas T. Vanacker and Meghan R. Vanacker, Williamson $150,000
Town of Louisville: Two parcels, 5.014 acres and 0.248 acres, Gerald J. Marion, Massena, and Sylvie J. Marion, Massena, sold to Brent Mellen and Breanna Mellen, Homer, Alaska $225,000
Town of Hammond: Several parcels, unknown acres, bounded by Campbell Cottage, Fern Smith, Morristown, sold to Gary Williams and Donna Hutton, Alexandria Bay $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 30, 2019:
Town of Lisbon: 2.03 acres, south highway boundary of Sparrowhawk Point Road, Robbie J. Gilbo, administrator of the estate of the late David James Gilbo Sr., Wytheville, Va., sold to Danny M. Devlin and Bonnie A. Devlin, West Springfield, Mass. $25,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.18 acres, southwest boundary of Route 68, Charles E. Hollis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Carl N. Dashnaw III and Amber L. Amidon, Ogdensburg $22,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 177.27 acres, southerly of Route 37, Suzanne M. Stopfel, Ogdensburg, sold to Richard D. Jacobs and Rondalyn Ann Jacobs, Ogdensburg $125,000
Village of Rensselaer Falls: Parcel, number 1 in block 12, Cecilia Willocks, Jonesborough, Tenn., sold to Curtis Ralph Hammond Jr., Rensselaer Falls $18,000
Town of Canton: 34.75 acres, Finnegan Road, Joseph P. Eisele Jr. and Amy A. Thompson, Canton, sold to William C. Thomas and Tyler C. Thomas, Canton $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of southwesterly third of lot 8 in tract “N,” John J. Poirier, Massena, Brent Poirier, Waddington, David Poirier, Springfield, Va., Michael J. Poirier, Spencerport, and Anne Frary, Ogdensburg; sold to Francis M. Gollinger, Massena $48,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, section 1, mile square 1, Peter A. Bashaw, Brasher Falls, sold to David A. Pelkey and Bonnie R. Pelkey, Brasher Falls $90,000
Village of Massena: Two parcels, lot 59 on Douglas Road and lot 70 and 71 on Ridgewood Avenue, Jarika Donalis, Massena, sold to Matthew A. crosby and Jamie B. Crosby, Massena $500
Town of Lisbon: 2.695 acres, lot 3 of Tibbits Tract, Janet L. Campbell and James C. Campbell, Ogdensburg, sold to Tonya M. Parmeter and Bruce E. Parmeter, Ogdensburg $68,000
Town of Hammond: 3,164 square feet of land, Dubois Road (River Road), Henry J. Lacroix and Patricia A. Lacroix, Hammond, sold to Castleview Development Inc., Fayetteville $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 31, 2019:
Town of Pierrepont: Two parcels, County Route 29 and at intersection of road leading westerly past Franklin Northrups, Joshua T. Brown and Kristin W. Brown, Canton, sold to Thomas J. Stafford and Samantha M. Stafford, Canton $143,500
Town of Lawrence: 1 acre, Williams Road and Cross Street from Depot grounds of Rutland Railroad, Guy P. Griffin, Brasher Falls, and Kim S. Griffin, Shortsville, sold to Matthew B. Rosser, Moira $76,000
Town of Hammond: 0.8 acres, southerly corner of lands conveyed to Lyndon DeCarr and Beverly DeCarr, James N. Pickard and Ann Marie Pickard, Lancaster, sold to Scott P. Smith and Tracey L. Hitchcock-Smith, Novelty, Ohio $210,000
Town of Fowler: 7.08 acres, part of lot 99, Jonathan Scott Lockwood, Greenwood, S.C., and Barbara F. Lockwood, Gouverneur, relinquishing life estate, sold to Daniel L. Estey and Robyn M. Estey, Gouverneur $340,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.83 acres, lots 21, 22, 23 and 24 and portion of lot 25 of “Adelia Smith Estate,” The Christian Fellowship Centers of Northern New York, Madrid, sold to Efton R. McCrea Jr., Gouverneur $57,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.28 acres, intersection of south margin of Rowley Street with northerly margin of the old highway between Richville and Gouverneur, Jimmy Ray Deese and Margaret Deese, Gouverneur, sold to Stanley Wayne Belmore, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, southerly shore of Jones Pond on lands formerly of Alvin Hall, Kendra L. Hughes-Pitts, Denver, Ind., and Lura K. Hughes, Edwards, sold to Ellen M. Bacon, Edwards, Gary L. Hughes, Gouverneur, and Patrick J. Hughes, Waynesboro, Pa. $17,000
Town of Hermon: Several parcels, Michael V. Green, Gouverneur, Colette J. Green, Gouverneur, and Jennifer N. Fagnan, Falls Church, Va.; sold to Michael D. Bush and Patricia L. Bush, Gouverneur $75,000
Town of Louisville: 0.16 acres, lot 114, Ricky G. Hitsman, individually and as surviving spouse of Mary A. Hitsman, Massena, sold to Charles Bird and Tracy L. Bird, New York City $140,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, northerly corner of Butters lot on margin of Chippewa Creek, Dawn Maria Cornish, Hammond, individually and as executrix of last will of the late James F. Cornish, sold to Scott Howland and Carol Howland, Windsor $78,500
Town of Hermon: 0.69 acres, middle third of township 4 in great tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Michael J. Burgess and Dayle B. Burgess, Gouverneur, sold to Charles R. Reid, Houston, Texas $250,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 1 of block “L,” Mary Kay Halstead, Massena, and Patricia T. Nadeau, Massena, sold to Kara L. Wilson, Massena $75,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, west bounds of highway leading from the Universalist Church nortly past Winthrop Cemetery, Stacy J. Dutch and dawn M. Dutch, Brasher Falls, sold to Mark A. Lalonde, Brasher Falls $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, south of County Road 4, Lori McDougal, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew T. Lopez and Jamie Lee Lopez, Ogdensburg $178,000
Town of Morristown: 4.86 acres, County Route 6, Gary F. Hill and Helen Zappia-Hill, Hammond, sold to Helen Zappia-Hill, Hammond $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 9861 Route 37, US Bank Trust N.A., trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management LCC, Irving, Texas, sold to David Strader, Ogdensburg $15,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, 45 1/2 Pierrepont Ave., Jessica L. Wszalek and Christopher J. Wszalek, Potsdam, sold to Matthew J. Manierre and Katrina R. Manierre, Potsdam $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 1, 2019:
Village of Canton: Parcel, Buck Street, bounded by Miner Street, David Peggs and Jean Peggs, Canton, sold to Erin M. Colvin, Canton $190,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, Rapid Isles Road, Vanderbilt Minerals LLC., Gouverneur, sold to Sue Ellen Caswell, Waddington, Cynthia Carol Fuller, Gouverneur, and Clayton S. Boney, Chalfont, Pa. $5,000
Town of Canton: 3.104 acres, 5 Jingleville Road, Gregory Utter and Judith P. Utter, Canton, sold to David Peggs and Jean Peggs, Canton $216,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.42 acres, westerly of Route 812, Carl W. Fifield and Karen E. Fifield, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Christopher Durant and Jennifer Durant, Rensselaer Falls $64,000
Town of Hermon: 0.37 acres, 42 Woodrow Road, Kevin M. Wells and Mary Curran, Canton, sold to George Repicky and Emma J. Brackett, Canton $75,000
Town of Colton: 1.96 acres, French Pond Road, Marianne Leger, Ontario, Canada, sold to Kendyll G. Stevenson, Canton $142,000
Town of Colton: 9.7 acres, Route 56 and Hollywood Road, Laverned A. Tuttle, Lockport, sold to Mary P. Hall, Tupper Lake, and Diane M. Tiernan, Potsdam $28,000
Town of Edwards: 1.8 acres, lot 2, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Christopher R. Fee and Allison C. Singley, Aspers, Pa. $29,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, lot 17, bounded by Maple Ridge, Chrissy Moody, Brasher Falls, sold to Daniel L. Snyder, Norfolk $38,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4, block 328, Kiah Street, Richard F. Kiah, Ogdensburg, sold to John A. Bresett, Ogdensburg $50,000
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, Wilson Street at northeast corner of Irene Bristol lot, Marla M. Kinch, Heuvelton, sold to Andrew S. Johnson Jr. and Darci L. Johnson, Ogdensburg $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 5, Beaver Brook Subdivision, James L. Green and Lori T. Green, Ogdensburg, sold to Mark T. Valley, Ogdensburg $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Several parcels, John Brandy and Kiri Brandy, Ogdensburg, and Ian R.J. Sutherland, Mesa, Ariz. $340,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lots 9 and 10 of John W. Rouse Subdivision, Rock Island Road, Daniel L. Estey and Robyn M. Estey, Gouverneur, sold to Cindy Rozo, Gouverneur $250,000
Town of Morristown: Unit 9 in Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverside Drive, Samuel T. Flatt and Natalie L. Kinsella-Flatt, East Syracuse, sold to Timothy L. Cobb and Christine Cobb, Morristown $155,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, part of lot 8, block 10, corner of Oak Street and St. Lawrence Avenue, David G. Rivera and Amy S. Rivera, Waddington, sold to Amy S. Rivera, Waddington $11,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 23, block A, map 1, First Revision of Prospect Heights, Thomas R. Larrow and Susan M. Larrow, Massena, soldt o Michelle R. Fisher, Massena, granting life use to John D. Daley and Rebecca A. Blair $94,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, Chippewa Creek Road, Thelma J. Sutton, Hammond, sold to Nichols J. Edwards, Kirkwood $4,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.86 acres, part of river lot 24, Waddington River Road, Andrew S. Johnson Jr. and Darci L. Johnson, Ogdensburg, sold to Erin E. Woods, Lisbon $150,000
Town of Hermon: 37.86 acres, Rock Hollow Road, Richard Fox, Shelton, Conn., sold to Leonard M. Walrath, Russell $148,500
Town of Gouverneur: Three parcels, 1.09 acres, 1.04 acres and 1.14 acres, Mile M. Pritty Jr./ and Cathleen M. Pritty, Potsdam, sold to Shawn M. Crawn, Gouverneur $128,500
Town of Fine: 1 acre, northwesterly corner of premises conveyed by June Fleming to Daniel and Deborah H. Reil, Michael Baleno, Star Lake, sold to Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake $32,500
Town of Parishville: 18.4 acres, Route 72, Sondra Worden, Parishville, sold to Mary Wright, Massena $128,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, Allen’s Map lot 1, block 23, and Oak Street, block 245, David J. LeBeau, Potsdam, sold to Andrew D. LeBeau and Chelsea N. LeBeau, Ogdensburg $70,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northerly line of Washington Street, Paul E. Wall, Ogdensburg, sold to Jarika R. Newton, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 31 Roosevelt St., Herrick Bulger and Joan Bulger, Massena, sold to Daniel J. Laprade and Sue Mclean Laprade, Massena $4,800
Town of Waddington: 1.13 acres, Erin Street, Marion Short Willard Trust, Fountain Hills, Ariz., sold to Dennis A. Willard, Syracuse $50,000
