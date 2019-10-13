Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 30:
Town of Watertown: 10.35 acres, 18705 Woodruff Settlement Road, Joan Krawchenko, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Myron K. Jameron, Adams $355,000
Town of Brownville: 0.11 acres, 21575 County Route 59, James Perdix and Patricia Perdix, Dunnellon, Fla., sold to Chris Philip Fiorentino and Amy Jo McDermott-Fiorentino, Dexter $0
Town of Theresa: 1.18 acres, 33501 County Route 18, Steven M. Bowser and Shalisa A. Bowser, Theresa, sold to Thomas F. Morton Jr. and Brooke L. Morton, Moravia $254,300
City of Watertown: 0.08 acres, 309 Logan St., Roma E. Miller and Jackie Sue Miller, Adams Center, sold to Rodney Caccavo, Watertown $42,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.55 acres, 8739 Factory St., Norman F. Rasmussen and Vera Rasmussen, Evans Mills, sold to Shaun D. Makse and Katie L. Makse, Fort Drum $146,000
Town of Wilna: 10.93 acres, 22639 County Route 42, James G. Irvin, Clayton, sold to Sandra J. Hill, Carthage $66,500
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 1113 Washington St., Christina E. Stone, Watertown, as referee for Margaret Coe Williams and Andrew G. Williams, sold to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Salt Lake City, Utah $200,273
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 246 Central St., Hui Mooney, Black River, sold to Andre H. Saint-Val and Chaniece K. Saint-Val, Watertown $65,000
Town of Orleans: 0.32 acres, 20192 County Route 181, Scott M. Casler, Sackets Harbor and Wendy L. Siever, LaFargeville, sold to Cortney R. Sprague and Kristopher C. Sprague, Dexter $74,200
Town of Adams: 1.48 acres, County Route 76, Patricia A. Garbutt, Adams Center, sold to Michael E. Mistersaro and Joan M. Mistersaro, Adams Center $0
Town of LeRay: Two parcels: 1) 9.7 acres, 31775 County Route 18, 2) 10.08 acres, County Route 18, Robert F. Hoffman and Susan J. Hoffman, Theresa, sold to Jordan R. McConnell and Angel M. Arno, Theresa $130,000
Village of Glen Park: 0.08 acres, 104 Glen St., Cavellier Properties Inc., Watertown, sold to Victor M. Rodriguez, Carthage $146,000
Village of Adams: 0.84 acres, 57 N. Park St., Anthony Alicea and Maria N. Alicea, Mannsville, sold to Aaron Kimmich and Christina Kimmich, Adams $295,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 89 Huntington St., Sarah A. Deem and Justin Deem, Watertown, sold to Andrew Neuman and Elizabeth Hope Neuman, Brownville $148,900
Town of Alexandria: 0.77 acres, 45148 County Route 100A, Barbara A. Small, Wellesley Island, sold to Densmore Cottage LLC, Wellesley island $430,000
City of Watertown: 0.34 acres, 202 Factory St., Fusco Realty of Northern NY LLC, Watertown, sold to Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown $143,938
Village of Theresa: 1.1 acres, 119 Pleasant St., Keith B. Caughlin, Watertown, as referee for Cindy J. Fleming, sold to Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur $77,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 1:
Town of Theresa: 0.8 acre, 38583 County Route 21, Russell G. Brown, Redwood, as trustee of the Russell G. Brown Trust, sold to Trevor P. Beach, Theresa $75,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 731 State St., Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, sold to John J. Sullivan, Geneva $7,000
Town of Lorraine: 1.05 acres, 21372 County Route 189, Kellie A. Heise, Lorraine, sold to Luke E. Gaede, Black River $143,685
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 852 Leray St., Timothy S. Maiolo, Sarasota, Fla., Leon S. Maiolo Jr., Canadaigua, and Ruth G. Maiolo, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Connie R. Reardon, Adams $68,000
Town of Rodman: 2.55 acres, 13560 County Route 68, Blanche B. Manners, Adams Center, sold to Michael James Pierce and Desiree D. Pierce, Rodman $0
Town of Lyme: 12.37 acres, South Shore Road, Stephen H. Lupkowski and Mali Lupkowski, Clayton, sold to John McDaniel and Margaret Flynn, Three Mile Bay $23,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 110 Park Drive W., Jacqueline Derrigo, Watertown and Mary Hughes, Watertown, sold to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Carrollton, Texas $31,196
Town of Champion: 2.58 acres, 24990 Woolworth St., Joseph T. Chapman and Karen M. Chapman, Great Bend, sold to Timothy J. Irey and Cheryl L. Irey, Deferiet $130,000
Town of LeRay: 0.15 acres, 22104 Patricia Drive, James E. Martz, Watertown, sold to Gregory Bergman, Watertown $165,000
Town of Henderson: 2.14 acres, 9007 State Route 3, James H. McGowan, Henderson Harbor, as executor of the Mary Ryan Allen estate, sold to Carl D. Egeberg and Jennifer L. Egeberg, no address listed $220,000
Town of Theresa: 10 acres, 25487 Dano Road, Heather M. Melanson and James P. Levy, Theresa, sold to James A. Gibson and Jessica L. Gibson, Watertown $211,400
Town of Theresa: 7.91 acres, 31451 County Route 22, Mary Doris Gismondi and Shirley J. Wright, as trustees of the Smith Family Trust, Clayton, N.J., sold to James A. Rolle Jr. and Lichia A. Rolle, Dearing, Ga. $151,000
Town of Alexandria: No acres (condominium), 46546 Stone Gate Ext., Erika Holzer, Satellite Beach, Fla., sold to Thomas McConeghy and Marianne McConeghy, Waymart, Pa. $105,000
Town of Henderson: 4.94 acres, 13773 County Route 123, Laura Martha Glennon, as trustee of the Gerald A. Bezner Living Trust Agreement, no address listed, sold to Justin J. Walsh and Julie L. Walsh, Tequesta, Fla. $725,000
Village of Black River: 0.37 acres, 119 Stafford Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeffrey Cook, Evans Mills $83,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 2:
Village of Deferiet: 0.46 acres, 5 Martin Ave., Steven Munson, Watertown, as referee for John C. Sisson Jr., sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $89,093
Town of Orleans: 2.71 acres, 41761 County Route 180, Robynn C. Graves and Marcia M. Graves, Clayton, sold to Cory R. Graves, Clayton $300,000
Town of Wilna: 2.32 acres, 35259 State Route 3, Mathias G. Horeth, Ravenna, Ohio, and Maria Horeth, Carthage, sold to Barry Steinberg and Tracey Steinberg, Potsdam $155,000
Town of Hounsfield: 10 acres, 16899/907 County Route 63, Scott A. Strader and Jamie S. Charlebois Strader, Three Mile Bay, sold to Carrie Lynn Velasquez and Donain Maximo Velasquez-Perez, Sackets Harbor $232,000
Town of Alexandria: No acres (condominium), 46540 Stone Gate Ext., Patrick R. Murphy and Kimberly A. Murphy, Syracuse, sold to Mark O’Grady and Marcese O’Grady, Cortez, Fla. $115,000
Village of Carthage: 0.32 acres, 811 Alexandria St., Matthew W. Nitzel and Traci L. Nitzel, Kissimmee, Fla., sold to Travis Workman and Kelly L. Workman, Carthage $120,000
Town of Clayton: 7.2 acres, State Route 12E, J. Paul Morgan and Carolyn E. Morgan, Watertown, sold to James P. Brady and Michelle A. Brady, Carthage $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 265 Hunt St., Neighbors of Watertown Inc., Watertown, sold to Krystal Pitts, Watertown $110,000
Village of Dexter: 0.19 acres, 202 E. Bronson St., Dolores A. Fitzsimmons, Dexter, sold to Sandra J. Hogan, Dexter $31,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 3:
Town of Ellisburg: 1.07 acres, 15345 County Route 85, John DeWitt, Adams, sold to Matthew A. Barnhardt and Tylin B. Barnhardt, Watertown $148,000
Village of Black River: Two parcels totaling 0.49 acres, 29186 State Route 3, Frederick M. Kucik, Sackets Harbor, sold to Jonathan F. Shuhart, Chianna E. Shuhart and Catherine H. Shuhart, Union City, Pa. $140,000
Town of Orleans: Three parcels: 1)11.9 acres, 19223 Peel Dock Road, 2) 0.2 acres, 19014 Peel Dock Road, 3) 0.4 acres, Peel Dock Road, Florence Marie Hamling, Fleischmanns, and Michelle Leigh Roberts-O’Donnell, Fleischmanns, sold to Philip Hamling, Warwick $450,000
Town of Lyme: 0.3 acres, 6893 Failing Shores Lane, Patricia R. LaPointe, Baldwinsville, sold to Michael C. Tierney and Barbara H. Tierney, Schuylerville $199,000
Town of Champion: 6.49 acres, 22425 Taylor Road, Cynthia M. McKenzie, Watertown, as referee for Bryson Kealoha Endrina and Jamie A. Endrina, sold to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $250,222
Town of Ellisburg: 1) Unknown acreage, Jefferson Park Road at Littlefield Place, 2) Unknown acreage, Littlefield Place, William Mitson and Annette Mitson, Camillus, sold to Deborah A. Palm, Henderson $35,000
City of Watertown: 0.07 acres, 585 Morrison St., Lynda Jane Kelley, Watertown, sold to Robert Edward Douglas, Watertown $0
Village of Carthage: 0.43 acres, 405 Sherman St., CORE North Country Inc., Watertown, sold to Cody M. Schermerhorn, Carthage $89,900
Town of Lyme: 6 acres, Old Town Springs Road, Edward Krzywda, Chaumont, sold to George Jones, Chaumont, as executor of the Lois E. Lang estate $0
Town of Pamelia: 0.82 acres, 25479 State Route 283, Heather M. Center, Watertown, sold to Joseph Crossman, Watertown $56,706
Village of Clayton: 0.21 acres, 220 Merrick St., Christopher G. Richardson, Clayton, sold to Jeanne Runyon Newberry and Nicole Yvette Collins, Austin, Texas $245,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 4:
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 121 William St., David Barron, Cookeville, Tenn., sold to Warren F. Cadwell Jr. and Sharon A. Cadwell, Watertown $120,552
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 121 William St., Warren F. Cadwell Jr. and Sharon A. Cadwell, Watertown, sold to Thetriumph LLC, New York $40,000
Town of Orleans: 0.55 acres, 39176 State Route 180, Raymond G. Ashland and Marsha E. Ashland, LaFargeville, sold to Johnathan R. Pupillo and Johnna R. Pupillo, Watertown $183,000
Town of Wilna: 12.73 acres, 27199 Backus Road, Eric Luther and Sara Luther, Natural Bridge, sold to Stephen J. Dzialo Jr. and Paige D. Dzialo, Stratford, Conn. $194,000
Town of Theresa: 1 acre, Dano Road, Stephen Craig Ried and Isolde Karin Ried, LaFargeville, sold to Cassandra Oppermann and Walter Oppermann, Theresa $100,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.17 acres, 33734 Grove Moore Road, Juanita Leidecker, Cape Coral, Fla., sold to Martha D. Mara, Sylmar, Calif. $150,000
Town of Ellisburg: 2.38 acres, 12232 Baldwin Road, Paul S. Pretory, Greensboro, N.C., sold to Gary Kenzakoski and Lori Thomas, Bear Creek, Pa. $17,500
Town of Alexandria: 8.37 acres, Bailey Settlement Road, Susan E. Edmonds, Lake Mary, Fla., sold to Emanuel Miller and Anna Miller, LaFargeville $17,500
Village of Adams: 0.34 acres, 4 W. Church St., Tug Hill Ventures Inc., Lorraine, sold to EC Rogers Properties LLC, Adams $170,000
Town of Wilna: 0.77 acres, County Route 42, Brian Allen Robbins, Monroe, N.C., sold to Leonard Robbins, Mannsville $5,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.34 acres, 213 Funny Cide Drive, Carleen S. Huxley, Kingwood, Texas, sold to Lisa Morgia Graham, Sackets Harbor $264,000
Village of Clayton: 0.18 acres, 407 Union St., Alison K. Melton, Bluffton, S.C., sold to Christopher J. Haag, Clayton $87,500
Town of Clayton: 0.6 acres, 16213 Grenell Island, Diane M. Cordes, Micanopy, Fla., sold to Glenn Sandiford, Delhi $200,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.4 acres, 45492/506 State Route 12, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Tennis Island Realty LLC, Baldwinsville $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 12, 2019:
Town of Brasher: 172 acres, 2839 County Route 55, Enos D. Kurtz, David D. Kurtz and Henry D. Kurtz, Bombay, sold to Amos L. Lee and Rachel H. Lee, Brasher Falls $500
Town of Gouverneur: 57.332 acres, Peabody Road and intersection with Dailey Road, Barbara L. Langevin, Gouverneur, sold to Dwayne C. Wilson and Donna L. Wilson, Gouverneur $180,000
Village of Canton: 1.02 acres, west boundary of Riverside Drive, Michael Koch and Allison Koch, Hillsborough, N.C., sold to Nicholas James Bradman and David Bradman, Canton $172,000
Town of Fowler: 40.85 acres, beginning at Turnpike Creek, Howard E. Shippee, Gouverneur, sold to David E. Shippee, Fort Edward, Vern C. Shippee, Gouverneur, Claude A. Shippee, Granville, and Paul H. Shippee, Harrisville $500
Town of Massena: Parcel, Ridgewood Avenue, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell Texas, sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, care of Information Systems and Networks Corporation, Oklahoma City, Okla. $500
Town of Norfolk: 1.15 acres, west bound of Route 420, Craig W. Weller, Brasher Falls, sold to Carl E. Nason, Norfolk $50,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.689 acres, Lacomb Road, Robert Lashomb, Massena, sold to Brittany A. Lashomb $39,000
Town of Brasher: 1.89 acres, 2839 County Route 55, Enos D. Kurtz, David D. Kurtz and Henry D. Kurtz, Bombay, sold to Wallie L. Lee and Sadie U. Lee, Brasher Falls $500
Town of Madrid: 56.56 acres, southeasterly side of Cogswell Corners Road, Dennis W. McGaw and Connie B. McGaw, Madrid, sold to Kenneth E. Aldrich and Patricia L. Aldrich, Canton $21,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot numbered 59 in “Maple View,” Marie Almond, Midland, Texas, sold to Michael Sinni, Brasher Falls $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 13, 2019:
Town of DeKalb: 0.23 acres, beginning at Route 11, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Floyd H. Harris III and Kristen B. St. Pier-Harris, Canton $29,000
Town of Massena: 0.172 acres, north bounds of Center Street, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Jamie E. Senecal, Massena $62,500
Town of Massena: 0.143 acres, block 36 south of Stoughton Street, Jo Ann Clark, Cocoa, Fla., sold to Dakota L. Wilson, Brasher Falls $45,000
Town of Fine: 52 acres, north of Peabody Road, Calvin P. Hosberger and Betty R. Honsberger, Collegeville, Pa., sold to Charles J. Sovie, Fine $26,000
Village of North Lawrence: Parcels, Jeremiah E. Kirby, North Lawrence, sold to Bobbie Jo LaPradd, Massena $30,000
Town of Russell: 26.2 acres, intersection of County Route 17 and 27, Robert Mashaw, Gouverneur, Robert Binion, Gouverneur, and Linda C. Camidge, Gouverneur, surviving spouse and heir-at-law of Nicky G. Camidge, sold to Robert Mashaw, Gouverneur, and Robert Binion, Gouverneur $14,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, south side of Orchard Road, Kenneth J. Ghostlaw and Mary E. Fuller, Massena, sold to Leona K. Ghostlaw, Massena $60,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, west bounds of 7th Street North, Roger Conte, Norfolk, sold to Victor J. Shampo, Norfolk $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly bounds of Morris Street, Quinn M. Connell and Dana R. Connell, Ogdensburg, sold to Lucas Powers and Stephanie L. Burt, Canton $129,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, 21 Washington St., Village of Potsdam, Potsdam, sold to Michael Greer, Potsdam $110
Town of Massena: 0.806 acres, east boundary of O’Neil Road, Patrick J. Sullivan, Massena, sold to Heather Sullivan, Massena $150,000
Town of Canton: 2.01 acres, westerly side of Sykes Road, Judy McDonald, Watertown, and Dale B. McDonald, life tenant, sold to Colin D. Carroll and Ashley A. Carroll, Canton $90,000
Town of Massena: 0.502 acres, southerly of Trippany Road, JMT Property Associates LLC, Massena, sold to Rene P. hart and Barbara B. Hart, Massena $500
Town of Rossie: 5 acres, southerly bounds of County Route 12, Shawn M. Delaney, Beacon, sold to Tina Marie Mussaw and Lawrence William Rider Jr., Wegatchie $20,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, east bounds of McCarthy Road, Joyce Cockayne, Winthrop, sold to Bruce A. Cockayne, Winthrop $500
Town of DeKalb: 18 acres, beginning at Bishop’s Four Corners, Jeffery M. Stinson, Richville, sold to Christine M. Hale, Panama City, Fla. $166,000
Village of Massena: 0.61 acres, north of Riverside Parkway, Paul E. Tressa and Kristin M. Tressa, Easley, S.C., sold to Brandon C. Downs and Sara E. Downs, Massena $250,000
Village of Massena: 0.19 acres, west bounds of Elm Street, Kathleen Mason, Massena, sold to Stacey L. Ryan, Massena $98,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 14, 2019:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, north bounds of Main Street, Paisley Alethea Kodama, Colton, sold to 6Broad LLC, Plattsburgh $50,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.8 acres, Dawn M. McCollum, Harrisville, administrator for the late Herbert C. Finley, sold to Joel R. Maness and Christine Maness, Penfield $48,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, Parker Avenue, Linda M. Miller, Albany, sold to Scott Dalton, Massena $500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, part of Joseph Whalen 9.9 acre lot, southerly side of Racquette River, Jean M. Gilbert, Massena, surviving spouse of Robert H. Gilbert, sold to Kyle Bigness and Jone Bigness, Masssena $500
