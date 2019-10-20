Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 7:
City of Watertown: 0.05 acre, 159 St. Mary St., Zachary Engelhart and Ashlyn Engelhart, Watertown, sold to Jonathan D. Neuschwander, Lowville $125,500
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 375 Broadway Ave. W., Adam Beshures, Watertown, sold to Tricia Swartz, Watertown $207,000
Town of Orleans: 0.15 acres, 44951 Rock Baie N., Joan Cobb, Lake Ariel, Pa., sold to Lawrence L. Vielhauer and Michelle Vielhauer, Manlius $155,000
Town of Antwerp: 20.96 acres, Carpenter Road, Patrick G. Murphy, Three Bridges, N.J., sold to Christopher Chartrand Jr. and Cassandra M. Chartrand, Theresa $24,900
Village of Clayton: 0.19 acres, 215 Swart Ave., William G. Hayes and Tammie E. Hayes, Freeville, sold to Dennis G. Weller and Cheryl M. Roe, Clayton $230,000
Town of Pamelia: 1.51 acres, 26229 Allen Drive, Michael F. Friedrich II and Eleanor Friedrich, Watertown, sold to Michael E. Staples and Katina M. Staples, Watertown $284,900
Village of Black River: 0.69 acres, 111 Pine Drive, Michael J. Caldwell and Dawn L. Caldwell, Black River, sold to Gregory Whealton, Watertown $240,000
Town of Theresa: 2 acres, County Route 46, Jennifer Young, Evans Mills, sold to Donald H. Harris, Theresa $0
Town of Henderson: 4.99 acres, 15148 Brodie Road, Rena M. Fields, Adams, sold to Gene P. Bolton, Watertown $220,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acres, 565 Mill St., USP-ACQ-EXP LLC, New York, sold to Ben Prigmore, Seattle, Wash. $99,000
Town and City of Watertown: Two parcels: Town: 7 acres, 19472 U.S. Route 11, City: 3.16 acres, 1627 Washington St., C.A.N.I. Building LLC, Watertown, sold to Washington Summit Associates, Watertown $3,000,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 8:
Town of Philadelphia: 0.34 acres, 31928 U.S. Route 11, Rickie Countryman and Laurie Countryman, Philadelphia, sold to Ian McGuaig, Philadelphia $15,000
Village of Adams: 1.53 acres, 44-48 E. Church St., Evergreen Estates, Central Square, sold to JKRJ Poperties LLC, Adams Center $75,000
Town of Watertown: 16.6 acres, 25149 State Route 12, Eric B. Maki and Charito T. Maki, Watertown, sold to Joseph R. Jerome and Kristi Rosette Jerome, no address listed $292,000
Town of Brownville: Two parcels: 1) 0.22 acres, 11857 Road 472, 2) 0.27 acres, 11863 Road 472, Elizabeth M. Norman, Montclair, N.J., as executor of the Dorothy M. Dempsey estate and as trustee of the Dorothy M. Dempsey Irrevocable Trust, sold to Nathan L. Tracy and Joan B. Tracy, Harrisburg, Pa. $200,000
Town of Brownville: 2 acres, 17362 Witt Road, Robin S. Sayyeau, Lillington, N.C., sold to Taylor Marie Wisner, Chaumont $115,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.92 acres, County Route 1, Fairman S. Sutton and Sandra A. Sutton, Redwood, sold to Limestone Storage & Rentals LLC, Redwood $110,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 9:
Town of Watertown: 5.41 acres, 17363 Sandy Creek Valley Road, Melinda C. Sherbino, Watertown, sold to Sean M. McAuliffe and Elysa I. McAuliffe, Auburn $253,000
Town of Champion: 0.78 acres, 21749 Rock Lane, Donald Pitcher and Vicky Pritty-Pitcher, Sackets Harbor, sold to Dawn Labouf, Lonnie Labouf, Carthage and Ronald Clark, Lakehills, Texas $16,700
Town of Clayton: 10 acres, County Route 179, Debra Kitzi, Chaumont, as executor of the Thomas Kitzi estate, sold to Vernon A. Lowery, Hammond $1
Village of Adams: 2.83 acres, 28 Prospect St., Keith F. Crimmins and Julie A. Crimmins, Adams, sold to Matthew R. Dunn and Tanya M. Smith, Adams $180,000
Village of Black River: 0.38 acres, 150 Leray St.,Tina M. Ostrom, Kernersville, N.C., sold to Larry M. Ostrom and Dawn Ostrom, Black River $40,000
City of Watertown: 0.08 acres, 859 Ann St., Lyola O’Reilly, Watertown, individually and as executor of the Donald M. Brimmer estate, sold to James H. Scovel and Martha Scovel, Watertown $0
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 10:
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 129 N. Pearl Ave., David R. Youngs and Abigail M. Youngs, Watertown, sold to Cristopher S. Hernandez Antigua, Watertown $141,900
Town of Watertown: 0.66 acres, 22052 Sunset Ridge, Terry St. Pierre, Watertown, sold to Michael Blair and Laurene Blair, Watertown $239,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 322-324 Arlington St., Victoria H. Collins, Watertown, as referee for Sandra Yount and Kasi Jo Weir, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Eagan, Minn. $49,973
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.93 acres, 36109 State Route 12E, John B. Johnson Jr. and Susan M. Johnson, Watertown, sold to David R. Abbott and Janet R. Abbott, Phoenix, Ariz. $625,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.24 acres, 37512 County Route 25, Matthew A. Goettel, Rodman, as referee for Cody J. Young, sold to Carthage Federal Savings and Loan Association, Carthage $59,851
Village of West Carthage: 0.21 acres, 37 N. Main St., Delana Schreck, St. Petersburg, Fla., as trustee of The Schreck Family Trust, sold to Paul Jones, Carthage $149,000
Town of Adams: 47.11 acres, 17087 County Route 76, Patricia A. Garbutt, Adams Center, sold to Todd C. Vincent and Beth A. Vincent, Adams Center $239,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 2.7 acres, 350 Dodge Ave., Eldon W. Frechette and Emilia Frechette, Orwell, sold to Benton P. Gill, Antwerp $236,500
Town of Theresa: 5.4 acres, 27491 Rocky Road, James Jones, Syracuse, sold to James Morris, Penfield $27,500
Town of Clayton: 2 acres, 13094 Middle Road, Harry I. Slate and Eileen Slate, Clayton, sold to Timothy H. Riff and Jane A. Riff, Chicago, Ill. $100,000
Village of Clayton: Unknown acreage, Lot 14 Island View Village, Build Your Own Home LLC, Syracuse, sold to Therese A. Christensen, Clayton, individually and as trustee of the Christensen Living Trust $50,000
Village of Theresa: 0.31 acres, 301 Pine St., Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Anaheim, Calif., sold to Scott Delosh, Redwood $13,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.27 acres, Hell Street, David E. Christiana, Cape Vincent, Darlene A. Vaughn, Cape Vincent, and Lauretta D. Christiana, Cape Vincent, sold to Heidi M. Martin and Marvin S. Koenig, Clayton $168,000
Town of Champion: 5.02 acres, 34811 Lewis Loop, Walter Allen Fink Jr. and Kiersten Brooks, Carthage, sold to Jerrod J. Johnson, Carthage $405,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 99.18 acres, County Route 6, Robert G. Suller and Debra J. Suller, Cape Vincent, sold to Carly Basinger, Cape Vincent $119,016
Town of Ellisburg: 0.76 acres, U.S. Route 11, James W. Shutts Jr., Kevin D. Shutts, and Doreen A. Baker, as trustees of the Shutts Family Trust, Adams, sold to Doreen L. Baker, Adams $500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 11:
Town of Theresa: 51.17 acres, County Route 136, Mary Margaret Hodge, Theresa, sold to Julene J. Figueroa, Harkerheights, Texas $0
Village of Theresa: 0.69 acres, 323 Mill St., Mary Margaret Hodge, Theresa, sold to Julene J. Figueroa, Harkerheights, Texas $0
Town of Theresa: 0.55 acres, 31345 Pool Road, Mary M. Hodge, Theresa, sold to Casey L. Hodge-Murdock, Theresa $0
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 549 Cross St., Jason F. Poplaski, Watertown, as referee for Olga Shorman, sold to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Coppell, Texas $134,489
Town of Clayton: 3.21 acres, Cooper Subdivision Lot 7, State Route 12E, Ronald J. Cooper, Placida, Fla., sold to Kevin Murphy and Lisa Murphy, Brentwood, Tenn. $298,000
Town of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 0.9 acre, Cooper Subdivision Lot 8, State Route 12E, 2) 0.88 acre, Cooper Subdivision Lot 9, State Route 12E, Ronald J. Cooper, Placida, Fla., sold to Kevin Murphy and Lisa Murphy, Brentwood, Tenn. $53,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.6 acres, Douglas Island, Community Bank NA, as trustee of the David A. Rogers Living Trust, Canton, sold to Mark H. Reynolds and Kristy E. Reynolds, Alexandria Bay $145,000
Town of Clayton: Unknown acres, County Route 179, Jeffrey Cohen, Fayetteville, sold to Thousand Islands Ventures LLC, Clayton $50,000
Town of Orleans: 0.3 acres, 19264 Isle Circle, Lucinda L. Ketchum, Brewerton, sold to Dustin Maier and Christine M. Maier, Rochester $87,000
Town of LeRay: 0.53 acres, 23375 Cherry Tree Drive, Kyle M. Jones and Letitia C. Jones, Manhattan, Kan., sold to Christopher A. Walker and Joy Ricardel Walker, Evans Mills $174,900
Town of Champion: 8.43 acres, 33410 Lamb Road, Charles D. Hirschey, Watertown, sold to Roger J. Yerdon and Tracy L. Yerdon, Camden $300,500
Town of Brownville: Unknown acres, County Route 59, Donald J. Hogan, Dexter, sold to Kristy Anne Littell, Dexter $25,000
Village of Carthage: 0.15 acres, 213 N. Clinton St., Community Bank, N.A., Olean, sold to Michelle R. Johnson, Carthage $40,000
City of Watertown: 0.35 acres, 227 S. Meadow St.,Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Dina Marie Digregorio, Watertown $89,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 29:
Town of Diana: 14151 S. Creek Road, Nicole L. Best, sold to Kelsey Fraser $86,000
Town of Diana: 14489 Mill St., Alice J. Hooper, sold to Karen Luther $0
Town of Diana: N. Shore Road, David Bowen, sold to Terry LaParr $11
Town of Diana: 8310 N. Shore Road, Darcy Lynn Bowen, sold to Terry LaParr $11
Town of Leyden: 5863 Golden Road, Scott Martin, sold to Beatrix Wessel $0
Town of West Turin: 3790 East Road, Marilyn M. Pidgeon, sold to Gary Hill $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 30:
Town of Croghan: 10409 Benoit Drive, Charles W. Knowlton, sold to William A. Teeter $69,900
Town of Watson: Number Four Road, Christopher L. Kallevig, sold to Jarad West $224,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 31:
Town of Harrisburg: 3042 Boshart Road, Virginia R. Lyndaker, sold to Rick S. Allen $12,000
Town of Watson: 6314 Stewart Lane Ext., Stephen W. McDonald, sold to Kylee E. Paczkowski $200,000
Town of West Turin: 3963 Sweeney Road, Nancy L. Seelman, sold to George B. Van Buskirk $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 1:
Town of Diana: 12732 Aldrich Settlement Road, Tamara Jean Weaver, sold to Brett Jay Russell $2,000
Village of Lowville: 5335 Dayan St., 2019 Castle LLC, sold to Robert J. Smith Jr. $39,000
Town of Lowville: 5101 Hillside Drive, Alma R. Boshart, sold to Stephen D. Malone $110,000
Town of Lowville: 5229 Ebbly Road, Maple Run Homes Inc., sold to Robert P. Bossard $259,900
Town of New Bremen: Van Amber Road, Cheryl VanCour, sold to Kevin M. Wener $127,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Aug. 2:
Village of Castorland: 5019 State Route 410, Federal National Mortgage Association, sold to Graig Darwin Moser $34,125
Village of Lowville: 5546 Shady Ave., Community Bank, N.A., sold to Tyler Roggie $37,000
Town of Lowville: Rice Road, Jeffrey W. Jump, sold to Loren F. Sauter $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 14, 2019:
Town of Canton: 3.5 acres, Judson Road, June M. Storie, Canton, sold to Logan T. Brabaw and Kacie N. Wentworth, Canton $178,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, east shore of Racquette River, Barbara Sangiacomo and Gina M. Sangiacomo, Fairport, and David T. Sangiacomo, Rochester, sold to David Martina nd Laurie Martin, Canton, and Carl Zender and Kristin Zender, Hannawa Falls $170,000
Town of Parishville: 1.5 acres, Catherinesville Road, Joshua Collins, Brasher Falls, sold to Blake Wilcox and Meaghan Wilcox, Parishville $38,000
Town of DePeyster: 18.5 acres, southwest off Plimpton Road, Steven Price and Dorsey Price, DePeyster, sold to KDC Acrews LLC, Heuvelton $7,000
Town of Norfolk: Two parcels, Norwood-Norfolk Road, Doris C. Lacks, Loma Linda, Calif., sold to George Kimble and Debra Kimble, Potsdam $80,000
Town of Norfolk: 70.45 acres, Sober Street, David A. Graber and Margaret R. Graber, Norfolk, sold to Joseph M. Schwartz and Esther D. Schwartz, Norwood $130,000
Town of Morristown: Condominium Unit 36, 317 Riverview Drive, Rita Dubois and Gerald Dubois, co-trustees of Dubois Family Revocable Trust, Rockledge, Fla., sold to Dakota Marshall, Morristown $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 17, 2019:
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, “Plat Bonapart Cave Subdivision” lot 7, Robert P. Scott, Prospect Park, Pa., sold to Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls $15,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, “Plat Bonapart Cave Subdivision,” lost 7, Vandewater and Associates Inc., Lyons Falls, sold to Paul D. Dettmer and Diana E. Dettmer, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, County Route 3, Vincent E. McMahon, Theresa, sold to Jacob Bresett and Elizabeth Bresett, Hammond $24,500
Town of Pierrepont: 10 acres, bounded by property of Matthew E. Kennedy, John E. Rogers, Simpsonville, S.C., sold to Jeffrey Cota, Colton $500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Jersey Avenue, Ruth I. Ayen, Heuvelton, executor of the last will and testament of the late Ardell M. Ayen, sold to Lynn M. Turner and Joshua M. Rudd, Colton $54,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 18, 2019:
Town of Stockholm: Two parcels, 17.76 acres and 32.24 acres, Lyle F. Kennedy and Aletha Kennedy, Potsdam, sold to Mark A. Mallette, Winthrop $12,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.35 acres, north bounds of Cook Road, Robert R. LaBarge, Massena, sold to Lacey A. Thompson, Massena, and Bradley M. Francis, North Lawrence $87,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, Montgomery Street, Jillian M. Havens, Ogdensburg, sold to Ashley L. Elliott, Ogdensburg $78,000
Town of Massena: 11.84 acres, County Route 42, Ross M. Howitt and Kathleen M. Howitt, Avon Park, Fla., sold to Justen M. Brannen, Massena $11,000
Town of Potsdam: 4,510 square feet, north bounds of Depot Street, William C. Shumway, Potsdam, sold to PFW Research LLC, Potsdam $79,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, westerly margin of Edith Street, Patricia A. Hewitt, Gouverneur, sold to Edward K. French, Herman $43,000
Town of Hermon: 1.12 acres, County Route 19, James F. Morrill, Del Ray Beach, Fla., trustee of the James F. Morrill Trust, sold to Donald S. Tarner, Blackfood, Idaho, and Jennifer A. Tarner, Chubbock, Idaho, $50,000
Town of Hermon: 1.12 acres, County Route 19, Donald S. Tarner, Blackfoot, Idaho, and Jennifer A. Tarner, Chubbock, Idaho, sold to Michael J. Michna, North Brunswick, N.J. $35,000
Town of Morristown: 2.64 acres, northerly boundary of Riverview Street, Mary Catherine Leonard, Boston, Mass., Patricia Leonard Thames, Ormond Beach, Fla., John B. Leonard Jr., Ormond Beach, Fla., Maureen Leonard Missert, Ogdensburg, Jane E. Leonard, Wellesly, Mass, and Michael R. Leonard, Ormond Beach, Fla., sold to Gary J. Tyndall and Ann B. Tyndall, Camillus $360,000
Town of DeKalb: 237.1 acres, northwesterly corner of lot known as “The Walker Lot,” Calvin R. Ullrich and Patricia Ullrich, DeKalb Junction, sold to Quinn M. Connell and Dana R. Connell, Ogdensburg $299,000
Town of Gouverneur: 3.65 acres, southeasterly of Little Bow Road, Maria Leslie Moyer, Gouverneur, sold to George E. Markwick and Joy L. Marckwick, Gouverneur $3,000
Town of DeKalb: Several parcels, Wesley W. Lombard and Dorothy A. Lombard, DeKalb Junction, sold to Jacob Kingrey, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Morristown: 0.19 acres, southerly bounds of County Route 6, Harold Pfleiderer and Donald Crepeau, Ontario, Canada, sold to James Smith and Pamela Smith, Rochester $100,000
Town of Canton: 1.12 acres, lot number 2 in Acrege Development Tract, Diane Stromgren, Canton, sold to Guanyi Yang, Canton $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 19, 2019:
Town of Gouverneur: 2.52 ares, northeasterly side of Little Bow Road, George E. Markwick and Joy L. Markwick, Gouverneur, sold to Maria Leslie Moyer, Gouverneur $500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.3 acres, westerly bounds of Route 56, Paul J. Williams and Penny M. Williams, Potsdam, sold to Daniel R. Williams, Norfolk $95,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.29 acres, from center of highway leading from Potsdam to Hewittvill (River Road), David A. Hauerstock and Suzanne Wexler, 172 River Road, sold to Allen C. Grant and Kristin A. Grant, Springfield, Pa. $292,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, 24 Goodrich Street, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sold to Paul Andrew Lloyd, Morrestown, N.J. $85,000
Village of Canton: 0.005 acrews, Tupper Lot, Elia Filippi and Danise Dingman, Richville, sold to Michelle Marie Rodee, Canton $100,000
Town of Pierrepont: Two parcels, Harrison Tract, Brian Brewer, Canton, sold to Ryan Michael Brewer and Ashley R. Brewer, Russell $125,000
Village of Massena: 0.18 acres, east bounds of Parker Avenue, Mary-Jo Verville, Massena, sold to Mary A. Guilbert, Massena $48,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly bound by Tate Street, Memory A. Bouchard, Ogdensburg, sold to John J. Ashley III, Ogdensburg $91,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 20, 2019:
Town of Louisville: 2.39 acres, easterly right-of-way bounds of Wilson Hill Road, Sandra A. Schmidt, Massena, Sharon M. Robinson, Massena, and Mary M. Merchant, Sparta, N.C., sold to Kevin Addison and Kelly Murray, Norfolk $74,000
Town of Louisville: 0.72 acres, including 0.11 acres within highway bounds, County Route 39, Joshua R. Peets, Massena, sold to Tristen Harvey and Erica Berger, Massena $63,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.28 acres, West Hadfield Road, Francis M. Gollinger, Massena, sold to Robert L. Kalman and Deborah E. Cota, Norfolk $224,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, Pickle Road, Donald L. Premo and Linda L. Premo, Brasher Falls, sold to Joeph F. DiMatteo and Joseph N. and Larua B. DiMatteo, Brasher Falls $26,500
Village of North Lawrence: 0.45 acres, beginning at intersection of roads at north-east corner of G.F. Savage lot, Rita L. Keenan, North Lawrence, sold to Tyler V. Savage, Brasher Falls $65,000
Town of Edwards: 9.3 acres, County Route 46, Robert J. LaFountain Jr., Schenectady, Steven LaFountain, StillWater, and Robert J. LaFountain, Paula LaFountain and Thomas E. LaFountain, Harrisville, sold to Ronald Halladay and Cheryl Halladay, Edwards $95,000
Town of Gouverneur: 16.17 acres, southeast of Peabody Road, Daniel J. Litwicki and Kelley M. Litwicki, Peru, sold to David Todd Mays, Fountain, Colo. $312,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, south boundary of Highland Road, Highland Nursing Home Inc., Massena, sold to 182 Highland Road LLC, Bronx $4,950,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 21, 2019:
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, Town of Remington Tract, Thomas Potter, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Lori-Anne Potter, Heuvelton $20,500
Town of Lisbon: 1.562 acres, commencing at intersection of easterly right-of0way of Ross Road, Agronomy Cropping Inc., Lake Placid, sold to Jordan Lee LaMay and Kristin Elizabeth LaMay, Ogdensburg $140,000
Town of Rossie: Two Parcels, Gary I. Bass, Indian Lake Estates, Fla., sold to mark H. Koch and Tricia L. Koch, Mohnton, Pa. $70,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, River Lot 1 and portion of Ogdensburg Branch of Railroad of New York Central Railroad Company, Robert A. Pinkerton and Sharon P. Pinkerton, Canton, sold to mary A. McClure, Watertown $71,000
Town of Morristown: 1 acre, Black Lake Road, Laura M. Kurtz, Hammond, and Kasey J. Kozloski, Morrisonville, sold to Jeffery M. Stinson and Pamela L. Stinson, Richville $260,000
Town of Colton: Three parcels, Duane H. Curtis, Canton, sold to Joshua Laing, South Colton $92,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.158 acres, north bounds of Montgomery Street, Spencer J. Garrison and Margaret A. Garrison, Ogdensburg, sold to Morgan E. Barr and Joshua A. Barr, Ogdensburg, and Gayle S. Spriggs, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at point in center of Rock Island Street, Christian J. Turner, Morristown, executor of last will of the late William W. Turner, sold to Alicia J. Flynn, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.1 acres, northeast corner of lot 355, Jeremy A. Hagan, Milford, Conn., executor of last will of the late Daniel A. Hagen, sold to Eathon Graham, DeKalb Junction $10,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.2 acres, Pray Road, David A. House Jr., Ogdensburg, administrator of the estate of the late Susan L. House, sold to David A. House Jr., Ogdensburg $52,500
Town of Brasher: 0.47 acres, part of lot number 19 in the middle third of township number 17, John J. Simons, Moria, sold to Christopher S. Ward and Nancy Kay Ward, Brasher Falls $85,000
Village of Potsdam: Village lot, north bounds of Garden Street, Sandhyaben S. Parikh, Potsdam, sold to Moulton Properties LLC, Potsdam $79,000
