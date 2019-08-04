Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 22:
Town of Clayton: 1.05 acres, 17300 Blind Bay Road, David E. Bernat and Susan A. Bernat, Clayton, sold to Zachary T. Meier and Harlee-Rae Tanner, Clayton $175,000
Village of West Carthage: 1.89 acres, 30 N. Broad St., North Country Lodging Associates LLC, Corning, sold to Paresh Patel, Courtice, Ontario and Ghanshyam R. Patel, Elizabeth City, N.C. $1,100,000
Town of Orleans: 0.4 acres, 36852 Middle Road, Jose David Martinez Soriano, Aiea, Hawaii, sold to Matthew Morin, LaFargeville $110,000
Town of Hounsfield: 13.7 acres, Military Road, Linda M. Fichtner, Rochester, N.H., sold to Christine Wheeler and Krystal Wheeler, Sackets Harbor $18,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 3.4 acres, 5432 State Route 12E, Robert G. Conidaris, Fort Myers, Fla., sold to Christopher M. Dutcher, Cape Vincent $27,500
Town of Alexandria: 1.08 acres, 48400 Number Nine Island, Friendship Island LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to Elaine M. Goerger, Alexandria Bay $0
Town of Rutland: 12.78 acres, 30150 Hadley Road, Mona L. Pelkey, Rockledge, Fla., sold to Edwin L. Anderson Jr. and Susan M. Anderson, Enterprise, Ala. $316,000
Village of Carthage: 0.41 acres, 512 S. Mechanic St., U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Christopher Getman, Carthage $37,000
Town of Watertown: 0.9 acres, 24243 Gotham Street Road, Michael J. Schepis and Michael J. Schepis II, Watertown, sold to Tyler V. Pound, Granite Falls, N.C. $195,000
Town of Alexandria: 1.05 acres, 21800 County Route 3, Elizabeth M. Duvall, LaFargeville, sold to Zachary K. Lovett and Kristi M. Lovett, Winthrop $137,500
Town of Ellisburg: 139.1 acres, 6498 State Route 3, Joseph A. Brancato Jr., Henderson, sold to Shel Land Properties 2 LLC, Adams $289,900
City of Watertown: 0.04 acres, 921 Bronson St., Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown, sold to Moet Properties Ltd., New York $10,000
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 955 Kieff Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Becky L. Reynolds, Watertown $59,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.15 acres, 24 Bridge St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Danielle Oakes, Deferiet $59,500
Town of Alexandria: 1.71 acres, 44425 Reynolds Road, Walter L. Parker IV and Shannon C. Parker, Alexandria Bay, sold to Patrick A. Ireland and Courtney Ireland, Hanover, Md. $244,900
Town of Lyme: 0.5 acres, 9140 County Route 125, Paul G. Zang Jr. and Donna K. Zang, Chaumont, sold to Thomas Peck and Barbara Peck, Chaumont $223,500
Town of Rutland: 1.64 acres, 31021 Percy Chicks Drive, Troy R. Johnson, Shavano, Texas, sold to Erik S. Johnson and Rebecca R. Johnson, Enterprise, Ala. $244,00
Town of Lorraine: 2.32 acres, 20838 County Route 189, Matthew J. Waite and Rebecca L. Waite, Lorraine, sold to Jennifer L. Velasquez and Victor C. Velasquez Jr., Watertown $315,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 23:
Town of Henderson: 0.28 acres, Grandjean Road, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to George H. Mitchell, Milford, Pa. $2,000
Town of Theresa: 5.04 acres, Webster Tract Road, Roscoe A. Eisenhauer and Cynthia A. Eisenhauer, Brownville, sold to Brady F. Thomas and Courtney L. Thomas, Theresa $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.02 acres, 251 N. Rutland St., Dion G. Granger, Carthage, sold to Three Point Assets LLC, Watertown $1,500
Town of Clayton: 3.4 acres, 42490 Swiftwater Point, Patrick J. Moynihan, Rochester, sold to Henry Daniel Hagood, Asheville, N.C. $734,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 1.3 acres, 206 Dodge Ave., Joseph P. Lange and Sarah A. Lange, Theresa, sold to Christopher Kotlowski and Daniela R. Kotlowski, as trustees of the Christopher Kotlowski and Daniela R. Kotlowski Revocable Trust, Fort Drum $225,000
City of Watertown: No acreage listed, High Street, Matthew Richard Soluri, Watertown, sold to Jack Scott Waddell, Rockaway $7,000
Town of Clayton: 0.62 acres, 16438 County Route 11, Michael F. Schnauber, LaFargeville, sold to Ariel M. Cornaire, Clayton $79,000
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 406 Franklin St.,William M. Cox and Heather R. Cox, Junction City, Kan., sold to The American Narrows Group LLC, Watertown $40,000
Village of West Carthage: Two parcels: 1) 1.03 acres, 30 Lathrop St., 2) 0.24 acres, South of Harpers Terrace, Scott C. Hines, Fort Worth, Texas, sold to Nicole M. Ryan, Theresa $157,000
Town of Alexandria: 47.2 acres, Berry Boulevard, Sherri Burlingame Kall, Liverpool, sold to Victor J. Colway Jr., North Mankato, Minn. $17,500
Town of Lyme: 4.15 acres, County Route 57, John K. Northrop, Elkton, Md., sold to Justin J. Holland, Cobourg, Ontario $90,000
Village of Black River: 1.44 acres, 110 Ames Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Tamara D. Johnson-Caswell, Carthage $118,600
Town of Pamelia: 5.11 acres, 24511 Plank Road, Caleb J. Dowling and Roxanne L. Dowling, Calcium, sold to Joseph D. Horan, Portsmouth, R.I. $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 24:
City of Watertown: 0.44 acres, 240 Ten Eyck St., Mark W. Manns and Tanya N. Manns, Watertown, sold to Jason M. Tross and Lindsay Tross, Watertown $319,000
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 1336 Marra Drive, William Clayton Hargrove and Haley Schriwer Hargrove, Manhattan, Kan., sold to Matthew S. Grega and Kaitlin E. Clark, Durham, N.H. $230,000
Town of Clayton: 0.94 acres, 13384 County Route 9, Gary A. Davoy, Depauville, sold to Richard R. Rowe and Eva M. Rowe, Dexter $158,000
Town of Champion: 10.4 acres, 34326 State Route 26, Joshua D. Mills, Mechanicsville, Va., sold to Sarah B. Graham, Great Bend $175,000
Town of Champion: 2.98 acres, 35464 Line School Road, Max R. Chartrand, Carthage, sold to Amber M. Piper, Watertown $102,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.06 acres, 4 Bolton Ave., Jeanette Allen, Lake George, sold to Richard Drake and Sharon Drake, Alexandria Bay $12,500
Town of Theresa: 1.27 acres, 36807 County Route 136, Richard A. Gray Jr., Theresa, sold to Aliza M. Canell and Sonny J. McPherson, Evans Mills $206,000
Town of Rutland: 9.68 acres, South of State Route 126, Harry R. Cunningham and Carol Cunningham, Watertown, sold to John A. Marcinko and Sandra C. Marcinko, Watertown $5,000
City of Watertown: 0.16 acres, 220 Sherman St., HSBC Bank USA N.A., Depew, sold to Jayhoz LLC, Wellesley Island $31,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.75 acres, Hounsfield Street, Jon P. Constance and Karen E. Constance, Sackets Harbor, sold to Florence Bach, Carthage $50,000
Town of Rutland: 0.46 acres, 30207 State Route 3, Jaimie Marino and Megan Marino, Black River, sold to Stanley Siepka, Watertown $129,900
Town of Orleans: 0.73 acres, Factory Street, Larry L. Lawrence and Billie K. Lawrence, LaFargeville, sold to Kayla M. Morgan and Patrick A. Tedesco, LaFargeville $48,000
Town of Champion: 2.4 acres, 22191 County Route 47, Alan J. Sylver, Carthage, sold to Jaimie Marino and Megan Marino, Black River $189,000
Village of DeFeriet: 0.46 acres, 11 Baron Ave., Craig Zando, Montclair, N.J., as executor of the Joann L. Zando estate, sold to Terry S. Eakins and Juanita L. Eakins, Theresa $142,500
Village of Carthage: 0.1 acres, 818 Alexandria St., Edgar F. Countryman IV, Carthage, sold to Yesenia Bernard and Timothy Bernard, Fort Drum $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 25:
Town of Orleans: 5.05 acres, Hax Road, Joseph Farless and Faith Farless, LaFargeville, sold to Travis C. LaSage and Sara L. LaSage, Antwerp $4,000
Town of Theresa: 1.9 acres, 26625 Wilson Road, Francis W. Smith and Nancy M. Smith, Theresa, sold to Paul Merithew and Jean Merithew, Dekalb Junciton $225,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 131 William St., Matthew R. Dunn, Watertown, as referee for Dennis Patrick, sold to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mill, S.C. $30,000
Village of Carthage: No acreage listed, S. Mechanic Street, DMJG Development Corporation, Carson City Nev., sold to Llewellyn Camidge, Carthage $4,000
Town of Champion: 0.49 acres, 35258 Lewis Loop, Todd R. Howland and Jennie B. Howland, Massena, sold to Junior Stefanini, Carthage $150,000
Town of Wilna: 0.64 acres, 40918 Texas Road, Todd M. Faul, Copenhagen, sold to Brian Forbes, Carthage $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 26:
Town of Lorraine: 3.17 acres, 21140 Jerusalem Road, Matthew A. Goettel, Rodman, as referee for Michael A. Clark and Lesley A. Clark, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $207,284
City of Watertown: 0.1 acres, 939 Franklin St., Janessa S. Richmond, Watertown, sold to Joshua M. MacGregor, Watertown $125,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 211 Gale St., Eric Nicholas, Watertown, sold to Jake Christopher Martinez, Chama, N.M. $150,000
Village of Brownville: 0.22 acres, 325 Franklin St., Laura A. Budd-Wight, Elkton, Md., sold to Joseph H. Jn Pierre and Marie Aladin Jn Pierre, Watertown $174,000
Town of Hounsfield: 7.15 acres, Old Rome Road, Richard A. Cean Sr. and Fran L. Cean, Copenhagen, sold to John J. Scordo and Nancy Hay, Gouverneur $35,000
Town of Hounsfield: 3.61 acres, Old Rome Road, Tracy McDermott, Brownville, sold to John J. Scordo and Nancy Hay, Gouverneur $15,000
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 309 N. Rutland St., Jeffrey P. Kehoe, Liverpool, sold to Julie M. Baker and Ginger Baker, North Creek $14,000
Town of Rutland: 5.48 acres, State Route 12, Craig Johnson and Karen Johnson, Moncks Corner, S.C., sold to Jonathan M. Kubinski, Lowville $10,000
Town of LeRay: 0.86 acres, 24909 Crysler Drive, Leroy D. Hall Jr. and Sharon J. Hall, Calcium, sold to James L. Ramsey, Evans Mills $35,000
Town of Clayton: 1.25 acres, Schoolhouse Road, Rusho LLC, Apopka, Fla., sold to Grindstone Island Research and Heritage Center, Clayton $35,000
Town of Hounsfield: 5.28 acres, 20601 Old Rome State Road, Steven G. Munson, Watertown, as referee for Thunderin’ Enterprises and Kent W. Spencer, sold to Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown $157,363
City of Watertown: 0.03 acres, 698 Rear Grant St., City of Watertown, sold to Frank M. Guarino, Watertown $168
Town of Hounsfield: 1 acre, 15432 County Route 62, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Brian Thompson, Mount Albert, Ontario $25,500
Town of Theresa: 0.35 acres, Bartlett Drive, County of Jefferson, Watertown, sold to Gerald C. Bartlett Jr., Theresa, and Rosemary N. Bartlett, Theresa $500
Town of Adams: 13426 State Route 178, 1.42 acres, Milledge Smith and Diana Smith, Adams, sold to Nathan Worthington and Sarah Worthington, Adams $62,395
Town of Rutland: 6.81 acres, 28279 County Route 126, Tracy L. Robertson and Kari Robertson, Ithaca, sold to Nicholas A. LeClair and Abigaillyn M. LeClair, Lowville $197,900
Town of Pamelia: 0.84 acres, 24901 State Route 37, Kacie M. Reed, Converse, Texas, and Matthew B. Reed II, Lampasas, Texas, sold to Kevin Kloha, Killeen, Texas $199,000
Town of Rutland: 1.03 acres, 31728 State Route 3, Cory Elder, Carthage, sold to Gary L. Burns and Arieal D. Burns, West Carthage $130,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 6:
Town of Greig: 7187 Nortonville Road, Ruth A. Wormwood estate, sold to Benjamin M. Boshart $75,000
Town of Osceola: 1696 Florence Road, US Bank Trust N.A., sold to John Holliday $29,900
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 7:
Town of Montague: Culpepper Road, Glenn C. Caprara, sold to Allen W. Williams $23,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 8:
Town of Croghan: State Route 812, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to David Briggs $1,000
Village of Castorland: 5113 Climax St., County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Inderpaul Bhatti $15,500
Town of Denmark: 10926 State Route 26, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Jennifer L. Tabolt $26,000
Town of Denmark: 9692 East Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Lewis W. Bucy Jr. $4,000
Town of Diana: 13595 Middle Branch Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Christian Favret $25,000
Town of Diana: 8047 Washington St., County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Sue Ann Marsh $100
Town of Greig: Pine Wood Drive, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Robert J. Karsten III $12,000
Town of Harrisburg: Humphrey Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to A. Peter Jantzi $1,750
Town of Leyden: State Route 12, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Melissa Fox $800
Town of Leyden: State Route 12, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Melissa Fox $100
Town of Lowville: 7461 State Route 12, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Martin J. Beyer $15,000
Town of Montague: Gardner Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Nichole Piche $12,000
Town of Osceola: 1573 Osceola Road, Diane C. Hayes, sold to Osceola Ski & Sport Resort LLC $105,000
Town of Osceola: 953 N. Osceola Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Gail Pacific $7,000
Village of Turin: 4167 State Route 26, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to David A. Bassette $11,500
Town of Watson: George Hill Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Marc Christmas $8,000
Town of Watson: McPhilmy Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Monica R. Schlaepfer $300
Town of Watson: Erie Canal Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Monica Schlaepfer $500
Town of Watson: 6576 McPhilmy Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Britton Abbey $6,500
Town of Watson: Erie Canal Road, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Monica Schlaepfer $10,000
Town of West Turin: 3783 Smith Road Truck Trail, County of Lewis, Lowville, sold to Rudolph J. Morczek III $12,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 9:
Town of New Bremen: 7924 New Road, Sandra Lee Zehr, sold to Scott T. Zehr $105,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 10:
Village of Croghan: 9806 State Route 812, Bryson Lyndaker, sold to Northern Credit Union $184,000
Town of Greig: 5581 Partridgeville Road, Andrea L. Peebles, sold to Christopher J. Valenti $67,500
